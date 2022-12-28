State Papers: Charles Haughey left red-faced by gift of horses that were ‘quite inferior’

Former Taoiseach Charles Haughey quickly distanced himself from the US millionaire’s ‘gift’ of seven pedigree horses

Taoiseach Charles Haughey was left disappointed after it emerged a donation to Ireland of supposedly valuable equine bloodstock involved largely substandard animals.

The offer of the seven pedigree Arabian horses was made by an American millionaire who had met Mr Haughey during his trip to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day in March 1989.

The revelation came in confidential papers released as part of the State Archive.

Without hesitation, Mr Haughey – noted for his equestrian interests – accepted the offer of the horses from West Virginia businessman Vincent Melzac.

Mr Melzac, who was seriously ill at the time, had explained to Mr Haughey he wanted to make the gift to Ireland to honour his wife’s Irish ancestry.

The Taoiseach had owned a Co Meath stud for a number of years. As well as that, he rode regularly, attended race meetings and maintained a stable of horses at his Abbeville estate in Kinsealy.

The US horses were imported in late September 1989 at a cost of more than £25,000.

All were exported to Ireland following a visit by the Irish ambassador to Mr Melzac’s property in West Virginia.

Three senior officials from the Department of Agriculture in Dublin also flew to the US to view the animals.

A hand-written note by a senior official in the Taoiseach’s office notes that Mr Haughey said “he would like to meet these horses when they arrive in Ireland – possibly on arrival in this country”.

On November 21, the Taoiseach also indicated he would attend an acceptance ceremony on December 12 at the National Stud in Co Kildare.

This was where the horses had been brought for their initial period of resettlement. However, concern over their standard soon emerged.

A senior vet and the stud manager were less than impressed by the standard of the thoroughbreds.

In a memo dated only a week after the Taoiseach accepted the invitation, it was indicated he would not, after all, attend the ceremony.

A senior official wrote: “The Taoiseach spoke to me on November 28 saying that he had received information to the effect that the horses were of very poor standard and in the circumstances it could be embarrassing if he were to visit the stud to inspect them.”

Mr Haughey further outlined that he wanted an expert from the British Arab Horse Society to assess the standard of the horses independently.

The manager of the National Stud also told the Department of An Taoiseach that the horses were “quite inferior”.

In response, the Department of Agriculture – which inspected the horses in the US and oversaw the importation – stated that the animals were of “impeccable pedigree”.

Mr Melzac had personally picked the seven horses, with Department of Agriculture officials having no say in the matter.

The horses consisted of two stallions, four mares and a two-year-old colt.

It was generally agreed that the colt was the best prospect, but the two stallions were not of the standard expected. There were mixed views on the mares.

In early 1990, the independent assessment ordered by Mr Haughey was carried out by the Guinness heirs, brothers Finn and Kieran Guinness.

Finn Guinness was president of the British Arab Horse Society at the time and was an experienced judge of the Arabian breed.

In a letter from his Irish residence in Knockmaroon, Castleknock, Co Dublin, Mr Guinness gave a slightly more favourable assessment of the horses.

He said three of the mares were “quite nice mares and could be tried out for breeding”. He added that he was less keen on the fourth mare, which had a “bad head and a lot of white on her, which is particularly unsuitable in the Irish climate”.

He liked the colt, which he said had “quality”, adding that its weaknesses may have been due to immaturity.

“If space can be found for him while he matures, he may take a useful stallion,” he wrote.

Mr Guinness said he was “disappointed” by the standard of the two older stallions.

“They do not seem to be good enough to contribute usefully to our breeding here in Ireland. They are both quite nice ordinary animals but not up to the standard required in a breeding stallion.”

The four mares were sent to the Teagasc Agricultural College in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, where they were retained for pure breeding.

The colt was left at the National Stud for another year, while the stallions were leased out to non-thoroughbred breeders.

Mr Melzac and his wife, Sheila Downey Melzac, had intended to come over for the acceptance ceremony in 1989.

However, Mr Melzac died in October of that year, aged 75, and his wife was subsequently unable to travel.