State papers 1989: Three Irish soldiers killed by landmine 'victims of revenge'

Government files released as part of the 1989 State Archive also revealed that both incidents - the landmine explosion and a heavy machine gun attack on an Irish outpost - involved Irish personnel fully complying with all UN operational security protocols.

The four deaths represented one of the heaviest death tolls suffered by the Defence Forces during their deployment to the Lebanon.

Private Michael McNeela (21), from Co Louth, was killed on February 24 when an Irish outpost came under heavy machine gun fire from a position held by the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army (SLA).

One heavy machine gun round hit him in the chest.

Three other soldiers - Corporal Fintan Heneghan (28), from Co Mayo, Private Thomas Walsh (30), and Private Mannix Armstrong (26), both from Co Sligo - were killed in a huge landmine explosion on March 21 as they drove by in a marked UN truck.

One memo indicated that the landmine was unlikely to have been the work of the South Lebanon Army.

"The report of the chief of staff to the minister of defence (Michael J Noonan) on his visit suggests that the most plausible explanation was that the three Irish soldiers were deliberately targeted as an act of revenge by supporters of a known Lebanese explosives expert who had been abducted by the Israelis last December from within the Irish battalion area," it read.

Government files also revealed Ireland's response to the deaths triggered a diplomatic exchange between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the US Embassy.

Ireland called in the Israeli charge d'affairs after the incidents to register Ireland's concern - particularly given that the first incident involved the Israeli-backed SLA.

First secretary at the US Embassy in Dublin George Dempsey wrote to Antoin Mac Unfraidh at the Department of Foreign Affairs over why Ireland had not registered such protests with Middle Eastern governments other than Israel.

On June 22, 1989, Mr MacUnfraidh replied: "The reason you are unaware of any public protests to any Middle Eastern governments other than Israel is, perhaps, because there have not been any in recent years," he wrote. "As the reply makes clear, where the government of any country demonstrably contributes by action or omission to the death, injury or life-threatening harassment of Irish personnel serving in the Middle East, a protest will be made.

"In accordance with normal diplomatic practice, the Irish government makes protests where the weight of the evidence is sufficient to justify such action."

However, the four deaths raised questions about Ireland's continued supply of personnel to the Unifil mission amid security and financial considerations. A memo highlighted Government concerns over the delay in the UN paying Ireland for troop deployments. The department review was ordered amid concerns over the financing of troop deployments with the UN owing Ireland IR£18.9m.

Irish Independent