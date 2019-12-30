State papers 1989: Taoiseach urged to buy Adare Manor 'for a song'

Justice minister Gerry Collins urged the cash-strapped government to find IR£1m to purchase Adare Manor in Limerick.

In a hand-written note to Taoiseach Charles Haughey on November 26, 1987, Mr Collins wrote: "I understand that Adare Manor is on the market 'for a song' - IR£1m-plus," he wrote. "Could it be considered for acquisition by the State - from lottery funds? Apologies for the intrusion."

The State Archive file does not reveal whether a government purchase of Adare Manor was ever seriously considered because the minority Fianna Fáil government engaged in swingeing cutbacks to public spending.

However, on December 18, 1987, it was confirmed a US banking firm bought the manor and its 840 acres for around £2m.

