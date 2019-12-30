State papers 1989: Taoiseach urged to buy Adare Manor 'for a song'
Justice minister Gerry Collins urged the cash-strapped government to find IR£1m to purchase Adare Manor in Limerick.
In a hand-written note to Taoiseach Charles Haughey on November 26, 1987, Mr Collins wrote: "I understand that Adare Manor is on the market 'for a song' - IR£1m-plus," he wrote. "Could it be considered for acquisition by the State - from lottery funds? Apologies for the intrusion."
The State Archive file does not reveal whether a government purchase of Adare Manor was ever seriously considered because the minority Fianna Fáil government engaged in swingeing cutbacks to public spending.
However, on December 18, 1987, it was confirmed a US banking firm bought the manor and its 840 acres for around £2m.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The Adare Manor receiver confirmed the purchase of the Limerick estate by the Dowmar Group. Lord Dunraven, in a statement that December, said he was pleased with the sale.
Adare Manor was eventually bought 25 years later by Limerick businessman JP McManus and his family.
Irish Independent