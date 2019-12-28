State papers 1989: Mystery over fate of Tsar's crown jewels after bizarre Irish loan

Secret State files revealed Ireland had no idea what happened to four precious gems returned to the Soviet Union, claimed to be part of the Russian Tsar's crown jewel collection, which arrived here in 1922 as collateral for a bizarre loan agreement between the Bolsheviks and Irish revolutionaries.

Secret State files revealed Ireland had no idea what happened to four precious gems returned to the Soviet Union, claimed to be part of the Russian Tsar's crown jewel collection, which arrived here in 1922 as collateral for a bizarre loan agreement between the Bolsheviks and Irish revolutionaries.

The gems were offered as collateral to Eamon de Valera while in the United States by Bolshevik agent Ludwig Martens in return for a $20,000 loan for cash-starved Moscow revolutionaries.

Irish revolutionaries in the US were flooded with cash from Irish-American sympathisers.

The gems were brought back to Ireland by Harry Boland - but were rejected by General Michael Collins after an apparent dispute between the two men, possibly over their increasingly different stance to the treaty offered by Britain.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In