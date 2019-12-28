State papers 1989: Mystery over fate of Tsar's crown jewels after bizarre Irish loan
Secret State files revealed Ireland had no idea what happened to four precious gems returned to the Soviet Union, claimed to be part of the Russian Tsar's crown jewel collection, which arrived here in 1922 as collateral for a bizarre loan agreement between the Bolsheviks and Irish revolutionaries.
The gems were offered as collateral to Eamon de Valera while in the United States by Bolshevik agent Ludwig Martens in return for a $20,000 loan for cash-starved Moscow revolutionaries.
Irish revolutionaries in the US were flooded with cash from Irish-American sympathisers.
The gems were brought back to Ireland by Harry Boland - but were rejected by General Michael Collins after an apparent dispute between the two men, possibly over their increasingly different stance to the treaty offered by Britain.
General Collins, according to an account by Kathleen O'Connell, personal secretary to the Taoiseach, threw the gems back to Mr Boland after giving him a receipt for them with the warning: "Take them to hell out of that - they're bloodstained anyway."
The receipt was dated January 6, 1922.
Kathleen Boland-O'Donovan hid the gems in a range cooker and in her clothing during Civil War raids of her Marino Crescent home in Dublin.
After a Fianna Fáil government was elected in 1932, she handed the gems over to the State and received an official receipt.
On September 13, 1949, Ireland gave the jewels to the Soviet Embassy in London in return for repayment of the $20,000 loan.
However, on June 13, 1988, Eileen Barrington - whose parents had kept the jewels in safekeeping for many years - wrote to the government asking to clarify with the Soviet authorities where the jewels were in Russia.
But a 1988 government memo warned that the Soviet authorities would likely ignore such an individual request as it did not come from the Irish Government.
Irish Independent
