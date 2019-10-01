Disabilities charity Rehab was paid €4m more for a school site by the State than the property was deemed to be worth by an independent valuer, a spending watchdog report has found.

State paid Rehab €4m more for school site than it was deemed to be worth

The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), has highlighted how €20.5m was spent purchasing the Roslyn Park site in October 2016, despite a lower valuation just months earlier.

There are plans for the site in Sandymount, Co Dublin, to ultimately to become home to two newly built Educate Together schools - one primary and one secondary.

Roslyn Park has been Rehab's long-time headquarters, but the Department of Education is to take full possession of the site in October 2021 under the terms of the agreement with the charity.

The department first submitted proposals to Rehab with a view to acquiring or leasing part of the site in 2013, but agreement could not be reached at that time.

In April 2016, the Rehab Group advertised the property for sale subject to leaseback arrangements.

That May, an independent consultant hired by the department valued the freehold interest in the property at €16.5m.

The valuation report referred to the potential continued occupation of the site by the Rehab Group for a minimum of two years as a "weakness" and this condition was reflected in the valuation.

The department initially submitted an offer of €12m, but then raised it to €20.5m at the end of May 2016 - 24pc above the valuation it had received.

In its observations to the C&AG report, the department set out its reasons for doing this. It said it had been told by Rehab Group that several bidders were looking to buy the property and the top bid was in the order of €20m, therefore it was believed an offer at the €20.5m level was required to secure the property.

There was also said to be a pressing need for the delivery of school accommodation in the area and despite "extensive searches", no suitable alternatives could be acquired.

The C&AG report said as of July 2019, the department was finalising planning applications for permanent buildings to accommodate Shellybanks Educate Together National School and Sandymount Park Educate Together Secondary School.

The Irish Independent previously reported that the idea of housing an Educate Together school at the location was an ambition of former education minister Ruairí Quinn, who was a local Labour TD in the area.

He left office as minister two years before the transaction took place.

