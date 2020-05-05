State-owned airports call for regional hubs' funding to be cut

The three State-owned airports have called on the Government to scale back funding for regional airports amid claims such financial supports are not delivering value for money.

DAA and Shannon Group, which operate Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports, claim the State subvention provided to four regional airports needs to be reduced under a new Regional Airports Programme (RAP) 2020-2024 in order to comply with the objective of the Government's National Aviation Policy to phase out funding operational expenditure at unviable airports by 2024.

A total of €23.9m was provided to Kerry, Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Waterford between 2015 and 2018 under different funding schemes, while a further €30m was provided to airlines for operating essential services to Kerry and Donegal under a Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme.

However, the four regional airports have all called for the retention of the current level of supports under a new RAP as vital for ensuring their sustainability.

In a submission on a new RAP, the Shannon Group said there has been no analysis carried out to date on displacement arising from the existing programme.

"Displacement of air services from non-subsidised State airports to subsidised private airports would suggest that the effectiveness of the RAP is questionable," it said.

"Clearly any displacement that takes place does not represent value for money for the Exchequer."

The three State-owned airports handled a combined 36.9 million passengers last year compared to 1.2 million at the four regional airports.

The DAA said it believed the PSO subvention of €212 per passenger on a return flight between Dublin and Donegal did not represent value for money, given the majority of passengers were visiting friends and families.

Separately, Cork Airport said it did not believe there was a viable case for a proposed increase in the subvention to Waterford Airport given it had not operated any commercial flight for several years.

The Department of Transport has acknowledged there has been a decline in the role of regional airports in terms of national connectivity as a result of road network improvements. A spokesperson for Transport Minister Shane Ross said the new RAP was "awaiting the approval of the new government".

Irish Independent