The full extent of the public’s mounting concern over the cost-of-living crisis is laid bare in today’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, which reveals that 37pc of respondents say they will be unable to pay soaring energy costs this winter, with a further 39pc stating they will have to cut back on other costs to afford their increased bill. Only 7pc say they have no concerns about higher energy costs.

In another finding, 40pc of those polled said they worry about their current or future financial position every day, with another 10pc saying it keeps them up at night. Again, only 7pc are not worried about their finances.

With the 2023 Budget now three weeks away, a massive 50pc of poll respondents said the Government should prioritise credit for household energy bills and utilities, up 17pc since July and an indication that last week’s substantial energy price hikes have caused widespread alarm. Asked if they were struggling to pay their bills currently, 48pc said yes, an increase of 3pc since July.

The cost-of-living crisis comes at a time when more than a quarter of respondents said they had no savings at all, and live from week to week or month to month. Of the rest, 8pc said their ‘rainy day’ savings amount to less than €1,000, 11pc said they had between €1,000 and €2,000 put away, 22pc had “closer to €5,000” and 20pc had in excess of €20,000, with a further 14pc giving no answer.

The Sunday Independent revealed last weekend that the Government is likely to implement a one-off windfall tax on energy companies on the basis of exceptional profits being made during the current crisis, which has seen the cost of electricity and gas rise multiple times since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When asked how much this levy on exceptional company profits should amount to, 39pc of those polled on Friday favoured a 50pc windfall tax, with only a tenth saying it should be 5pc or less.

Asked to identify the two issues which the Government should be prioritising, a massive 73pc said the cost-of-living, by far the highest figure since this question was asked in our poll series, and up 45 percentage points since January. The housing crisis continues to cause major concern and was identified by 52pc of those polled. Concerns about climate change and healthcare were both down, but immigration was up 1pc to 7pc, while Northern Ireland and Brexit fell to just 1pc.

The poll found the majority now believe Ireland has taken in as many refugees from Ukraine as the country can afford, with 58pc saying Ireland should take “no more than the current level”, which stands at 45,000. A further 19pc said Ireland should accept “as many refugees as want to come”, while 13pc said they were in favour of welcoming up to 60,000 refuges, while 10pc were unsure.

After a week in which Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was forced to explain his failure to register a property with the RTB for three years, 64pc of respondents said Taoiseach Micheál Martin was wrong to back his embattled Fianna Fáil minister, while 65pc were of the view that Robert Troy, who resigned last week as a junior minister after another controversy over non-declaration of his property interests, should also be forced to resign as a TD.

It seems clear that these controversies have affected public confidence in politicians generally, with 78pc of the public saying that TDs are “out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people”.

The Troy and Donnelly controversies came at a time when calls had been made for tax breaks in the forthcoming Budget for smaller landlords, as opposed to institutional investors and a clear majority, 56pc, were in favour of such a move. Elsewhere, the suggestion by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that there should be a reduced tax band of 30pc for earnings between €36,800 and €46,800 was backed by 77pc, with 13pc opposed and 10pc unsure .

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin continues to be the most popular party in the country, up 1pc to 36pc, with Fine Gael falling by a point to 21pc, Fianna Fáil was also down one point to 16pc, while the Green Party fell from 4pc to just 2pc. Of the other parties, People Before Profit rose by one point to 5pc, the Social Democrats (4pc), Labour (3pc) and Aontú (3pc) were unchanged, while Independents/Other rose to 11pc, up two points on the August poll.

Asked to set aside their personal preference and say who they expect to be Taoiseach after the next general election, 57pc said Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, 18pc identified Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar, just 6pc opted for Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, while 19pc were unsure.