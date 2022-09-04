| 13.5°C Dublin

exclusive State of the nation: poll shows huge concern over rising energy bills

Poll reveals public’s concern over the cost of living and finds that more than a quarter of respondents have no savings

Ciaran O'Neill

The full extent of the public’s mounting concern over the cost-of-living crisis is laid bare in today’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, which reveals that 37pc of respondents say they will be unable to pay soaring energy costs this winter, with a further 39pc stating they will have to cut back on other costs to afford their increased bill. Only 7pc say they have no concerns about higher energy costs.

In another finding, 40pc of those polled said they worry about their current or future financial position every day, with another 10pc saying it keeps them up at night. Again, only 7pc are not worried about their finances.

