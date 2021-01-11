| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

State of anxiety: Covid sparks rise in use of anti-depressants as GPs call for psychology services to be re-instated

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy has seen a surge in patients with anxiety. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy has seen a surge in patients with anxiety. Photo: David Conachy

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy has seen a surge in patients with anxiety. Photo: David Conachy

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy has seen a surge in patients with anxiety. Photo: David Conachy

Catherine Fegan

More than 170 million anti-depressant drug tablets were dispensed in the first nine months of last year, representing an increase of seven million compared to the same period in 2019.

The figures reveal a surge in patients requiring medication for depression, stress and anxiety during the pandemic.

GPs warn they have been unable to refer patients with anxiety and depression to psychology services since the start of the pandemic because they have been redeployed to help with Covid-19 testing.

Privacy