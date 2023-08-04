State may buy iconic Conor Pass ‘but not for €10m’, says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

The State may seek to buy Kerry’s majestic Conor Pass – but not for a pricetag of €10m, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Conor Pass is one of the most scenic and most visited areas of the county, the sale of such a significant landholding has already seen calls from Green Party and Fianna Fáil politicians for it to be bought by the State and turned into a national park.

Mr Varadkar said he wants to see more national parks, but said the price has to decrease first and that the Government would be interested in talking to the owner.

The current landowner, Mike Noonan is from the US.

“I think it’s fair to say the State won’t be paying €10m for it, but we would be interested in talking to the owner about a reasonable price because I’d like to see us extend our national parks,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Our national parks are a wonderful public asset and I’d like to see more of them, I’d like to see them made bigger but it’s the taxpayers money and if there’s a reasonable price that we can agree then I think we’d like to take it into public ownership.

“But the price has to decrease.”

FF Senator Malcolm Byrne said buying the park would be a “real opportunity” for a rewilding project.

“Its purchase by Government would provide an opportunity to work with conservationists and develop a plan for the restoration of the land,” he said.

The Green Party candidate in the local elections for the area Peadar Ó Fionnáin said he is an advocate of a plan for the lands to go into state ownership.

“It is not often we get this opportunity and it will be an opportunity missed if it goes to private sale. It is an opportunity to showcase how to protect upland areas for biodiversity,” he said.

However, independent TD for the area Michael Healy Rae said the money would be better spent on improving the quality of life for those seeking housing in Dingle.