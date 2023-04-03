State exams chiefs explore threat to Leaving Cert from AI bots such as ChatGPT
Under planned reforms, all Leaving Cert courses will have a degree of assessment, such as coursework, which takes place outside the exam hall. But the growth of artificial intelligence could threaten the integrity of work done independently
Katherine Donnelly
There are fears that artificial intelligence software will threaten the integrity of the Leaving Cert, as forms of assessment increasingly move outside the exams hall.