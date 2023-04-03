State exams chiefs explore threat to Leaving Cert from AI bots such as ChatGPT

Under planned reforms, all Leaving Cert courses will have a degree of assessment, such as coursework, which takes place outside the exam hall. But the growth of artificial intelligence could threaten the integrity of work done independently

There are concerns that students could use ChatGPT to write exam coursework

Katherine Donnelly Mon 3 Apr 2023 at 03:30