State exams chief warns ‘we can’t take shortcuts’ amid concerns over delayed Leaving Cert results

State Exams Chief Andrea Feeney said today that “we can’t take shortcuts” as she addressed concerns that Leaving Cert results will run into September for the fourth year in a row.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) CEO confirmed to a conference of post-primary school principals and managers that the SEC still had no date for the release of the 2023 results.

But Ms Feeney assured them that it was doing its best to issue them “as soon as we possibly can while upholding the integrity” of the exams.

“We cannot take shortcuts in this space," she warned.

The higher education sector and the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) have been critical of the ongoing late release of final exam results in Ireland post-Covid, which also delays college entry for first years.

They have warned of the negative impact on the settling in process, tuition time and on student mental health.

Ms Feeney used the conference as an opportunity to make a direct appeal to the hundreds of school leaders in the hall to urge teachers to volunteer as examiners and so allow the marking process to be speeded up.

She was addressing the annual conference of the Joint Managerial Boy (JMB), the representative body for management in half the country post-primary schools, generally those traditionally run by the religious.

She asked them to “go back and have conversations” with staff about the benefits of being an examiner not only for their own professional competence, but for their school.

Ms Feeney noted that there were private second-level education providers who were “out there selling themselves” on the basis that they had teachers who were involved in marking the State exams.

Higher rates are being paid to examiners this year in the hope of boosting recruitment, with those marking Leaving Cert papers typically expected to earn between €7,721 and €10,844.

Challenges recruiting examiners is one of the factors contributing to the delay in finalising results, which, prior to Covid, have issued on mid-August.

The number of examiners has dropped in recent years – particularly noticeable among Junior Cycle examiners - against an increase in the numbers sitting the State exams.

The exceptional Leaving Cert arrangements in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the pandemic, when teachers were involved in grading students, delayed results those years.

A return to a normal Leaving Cert in 2022 also saw a commitment that grades overall would be no lower than in 2021, so as not to disadvantage candidates vis-à-vis points for college entry against school-leavers from 2020 and 2021.

That required a post-marking adjustment to grades, which Ms Feeney said was the “most significant” reason for the late results last year.

“It was a robust process, but it required time. It needed time to be right, for the appropriate checks and balances” she said.

This year, grades overall will fall and, while Education Minister Norma Foley has pledged that it won’t be a “cliff edge” drop, post-marking adjustment will be employed.

A second sitting of the Leaving Cert, in July has become established since 2019, and this is also a contributory factor in delayed results.