State does not know how many young girls in Direct Provision may have been trafficked as sex workers

The State cannot say how many people in Direct Provision in Ireland may have been trafficked sex workers, a Dáil committee has heard.

The Office of the Children’s Ombudsman told TDs and senators: “We don't know how many women that have come into this country have been tracked trafficked for sexual exploitation.”

Nuala Ward, director of investigations for the office, said: “That we can't see how many young girls who are in Direct Provision may have been trafficked for this purpose, that's a really serious flaw.

“I think that's why it is so important that we put an emphasis on the need for this country to introduce the vulnerability assessments,” she said, referring to preliminary interviews with arrivals to establish their backgrounds and needs.

“By introducing these assessments we will be able to answer those questions,” Ms Ward said.

“We'll be able to establish who are these children and young women, and what services do they need to help them overcome the trauma that has occurred to them.”

The Ombudsman’s office will be watching the pilot scheme of vulnerability assessments with great interest, she said, “to see exactly the different types of trauma, including sexual exploitation and trafficking, that people who have come to Ireland have experienced on their journey”.

Senator Gerard Craughwell said he had visited Italy and was told that women arriving from Africa had been put into prostitution first by their smugglers before the hazardous crossing of the Mediterranean. Then when they had been processed in Italy, often being given a new identity, having arrived without documentation, they were met again by pimps and put back into sex work.

Ombudsman Niall Muldoon said officials here were dealing with a culture of fear amongst arrivals, who could have been fleeing a myriad of traumas, whether rape, abuse, maltreatment, exploitation or war – which was why vulnerability assessment interviews were so important.

They had a fearful background and were reluctant to say anything in case it jeopardised their applications for international protection.

“The fear is that they will say something wrong, which will stop them getting that protection,” he said.

He added: “It’s a vicious circle. They come in scared, and then don’t say anything that may allow us to allay those fears.”

Mr Muldoon also told members of the Petitions Committee that “fewer than 50” unaccompanied minors arrive in Ireland each year.