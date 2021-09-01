State buoyed up most hospitality workers’ pay during pandemic

WAGES in over three quarters of hospitality businesses were propped up by the government during the pandemic.

A new study shows 76pc of employers in the accommodation and food services industries were supported by the employment wage subsidy scheme between April and June this year.

It was just under 46pc in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector according to research published by the Central Statistics Office today.

The lowest proportion was in public administration and defence, at just 0.3pc.

A total of 17pc of employers across all sectors, excluding agriculture, were supported by the scheme.

Wage subsidy payments accounted for almost 5pc of all earnings across sectors, but more than half of earnings in accommodation and food services.

The sectors showing the large increase in employment between the first quarter of last year and June this year were accommodation and food services, up 45pc, and arts, entertainment and recreation, up 32pc, according to the Labour Market Bulletin.

Separately, preliminary estimates show average weekly earnings rose by almost 4pc in the year to June from €817 to €849.

However, economists have urged caution with the figures, which do not necessarily mean there were pay rises.

The increase could reflect the fact that higher paid workers remained employed in sectors while lower paid staff were laid off.

The job vacancy rate was 1.1pc, up from 0.7pc at the end of quarter two last year.

“When considering the change in earnings, it should be noted that there may be a compositional effect due to the significant changes in employment in certain sectors,” said CSO statistician Louise Egan.

“The composition of the labour market in Q2 2021 may be very different to previous quarters.”

Meanwhile, unemployment fell to 12.4pc last month when those on the pandemic unemployment payment are included.

The rate was 13.5pc in July, and 17pc in August last year.

Some 12.3pc of men and 12.4pc of women were unemployed.

The unemployment rate was 25.6pc for those between 15 and 24 and 10pc for those between 25 and 74.

Chief Economist at Grant Thornton Ireland, Andrew Webb, said the latest unemployment figures continue to reflect the deep economic pain of the past 15 months, but now appear to be consistently moving in the right direction.

New research by Grant Thornton shows 76pc of businesses are optimistic about the outlook for the economy over the coming 12 months.

Close to four in ten businesses expect to increase employment as society returns to normal.

“Should this optimism carry through to action, the economy looks set for a strong year-end performance,” he said.

Economist at Indeed, Jack Kennedy, said the figures provide some positive news along with yesterday’s announcement of a phased ending of restrictions.

“The hope is that pent up demand for sectors such as nightlife and entertainment may provide a boost to these businesses, as people look to let loose after lockdown,” he said.

He said the challenge facing businesses is a potential labour shortage.

“There’s no doubt the pandemic has brought lasting change to people’s relationship with their work, with many hoping to continue the flexible and remote working opportunities the pandemic has brought,” he said.

“We’ll likely see businesses become more competitive to attract and retain staff in this new world of work. This goes beyond just wage increases - flexibility and wellbeing are now key currency in attracting talent.”

He said the return to normality brings with it a reminder that barriers to labour market participation, including access to childcare and caring responsibilities, are still with us.