State agencies ‘dragging their feet’ in transferring land to LDA for development

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan will outline various options to ramp up the Government’s retrofitting scheme.

Cabinet ministers raised serious concerns about the lack of urgency by State agencies in handing over land to the Land Development Agency (LDA).

There are concerns among ministers about the delay by the HSE, ESB and CIE giving land to the LDA which can be used to develop new housing.

The transfer of parts of Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin to the land agency is also a bone of contention for ministers.

The Government earmarked State-owned land owned by agencies cross the country which it is proposed can be used to construct 15,000 new homes over the coming years.

However, the Cabinet was told some State agencies are “dragging their feet in transferring land,” which could be utilised to build houses and help address the ongoing supply crisis.

Government sources believe agencies are trying to prevent the transfer of land to the LDA rather than finding solutions to how they can move the plots over to the agency.

A senior Government figure said they will have to “move from emotional blackmail to real blackmail,” if the transferring process is not expedited.

A joint memo was brought to Cabinet by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien outlining the progress of departments and agencies in handing over land to the LDA.

In a statement issued after Cabinet, the Government Information Service (GIS) said the memo noted “the need to ensure as many options as possible are being investigated for the re-purposing of additional State lands and properties for long-term residential use, and the actions being taken”.

“The State has a very valuable resource in its landbank and it needs to be put to productive use, to deliver much needed social and affordable homes,” it added.

This memo noted the progress of the transfer of State lands to the LDA and requested departments “identify further potential sites within the State’s property portfolio that would be suitable to support housing delivery by both the LDA and local authorities”.

“The purpose of this specific programme is to ensure that every effort is made to identify State lands and properties which can be re-purposed to increase the supply of housing over the long-term,” it added.

The memo said there may be information revealed through the Ukraine humanitarian response that will be helpful in terms of longer-term housing solutions.

Green Party leader and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister O’Brien will also outline various options to ramp up the Government’s retrofitting scheme.

This includes retrofitting buildings previously used for something other than residential use, which are not already supported under current retrofitting schemes.

Examples of buildings that could be retrofit include disused hospitals or schools, but ministers were told this will require significant and costly retrofit.

There are also concerns over securing the workforce to carry out this retrofitting project.

The Government has put significant effort into training and upskilling workers in retrofitting but there is still a skills shortage

Mr O’Brien also brought an update to Cabinet on planning guidelines which prevent international investment funds from bulk-buying property developments.

Mr O’Brien told his Cabinet colleagues 15,883 residential units have received planning permission with conditions restricting bulk-buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

“The Government is committed to supporting home ownership,” Mr O’Brien said in a statement.

“The data demonstrate that we are making the right interventions and delivering for those who wish get to get on the property ladder.

“Through our plan, Housing for All, we are taking every possible measure to increase supply and provide greater access to home ownership for those who want it,” he added.

Last year, the Government signed off on legislation giving effect to the Regulation of Commercial Institutional Investment in Housing guidelines.

The requirement – an action under the Government’s Housing for All plan – requires local authorities to ensure home ownership as a cornerstone of all their housing strategies.