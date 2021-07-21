Now is the best time to vaccinate our children, says public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally.

“There should be a strategy that says we are going to vaccinate our children, the children of Ireland, when it is safe to do so. It is now safe to do so and I think it’s the right time to move on that,” said Dr Scally on Today with Claire Byrne.

Dr Scally is the visiting Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol, and former Regional Director of Public Health in England.

“In the US they have vaccinated approaching 10 million young people aged 12 and over, and we should be doing the same,” he said.

Read More

He said that vulnerable children should come first, but that there are benefits for the vaccination of all children who can still get the disease and suffer from long Covid, the long term effects of which are still unclear.

“We need to understand where vaccination is important to children, and it has benefits for all children and for their families, as well as for vulnerable children,” he said.

“All children are vulnerable because we know they can get long Covid. We’re not talking enough about long Covid and in fact very often we prefer to ignore its existence,” he added.

He said that although there is evidence of a very slight risk in vaccinating children, it has not been shown to be serious.

“There are small risks with every vaccination, and what’s very clear particularly in the US where they’ve immunised nearly 10 million children now, is that there’s a very slight risk of a cardiovascular complication. They think that it’s due to the vaccine, but the numbers are very, very small. It is treatable and it’s not associated with any numbers of deaths at all that I am aware of, and it certainly hasn’t proved an impediment to them going ahead and very successfully vaccinating children,” he said.

Dr Scally warned that allowing unvaccinated children to be an exception to the rule for indoor dining, which otherwise precludes people without a Digital Covid Certificate, makes “no sense at all”.

“Children and young people do get the virus, they do become infectious, and they do transmit it, so I don’t quite see the difference there, why you would make that big difference,” he said.

He went on to criticise Irelands move towards reopening hospitality and travel when cases remain so high. He condemned the resumption of indoor dining as “wrong” and warned that international travel while the Delta variant is rampant is a “dangerous activity”, as even those who are vaccinated can still get infected.

“I really think we’re living in a wonderland sometimes; we’re not doing the things we need to be doing to get this virus under control again,” he said.

“I think one of the starkest things for me as we are heading towards the end of July is our numbers… When you go back and compare them to where we were at this point last year with numbers down in the teens of cases and zero deaths, just look where we are and how far we’ve come, or not come, in one year,” he added.