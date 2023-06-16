Stardust owner ‘would not have objected’ to doors locked and thought building was ‘fireproof’, inquest hears

Teenage waitress was collecting glasses near Stardust stage when ceiling started to ‘burn and collapse’

Company director Patrick Butterly told a 1981 tribunal of inquiry into the fire at the Stardust nightclub that his premises was “fireproof” and it was his belief that the building had been deliberately burned, an inquest jury has heard.

When asked what his attitude would have been had he known about the practices of exit doors being locked and chains draped over the bars to “simulate” the appearance of being locked, he said he “wouldn’t have objected” if given a reasonable answer as to why it was done.

The inquests into the deaths of 48 young people who lost their lives in the fire at the Stardust nightclub in the early hours of February 14, 1981, heard extracts of the evidence given by Mr Butterly, now deceased, at the 1981 Tribunal of Inquiry before Mr Justice Ronan Keane.

Asked what he and the directors of the company had done to inform themselves of what steps they should take for the safety of the patrons, Mr Butterly replied: “We thought we had a fireproof building because our building was … I don’t know about the grading. Grade one with the insurance company.”

He said it was his belief that the building had been deliberately burned.

Mr Butterly told the tribunal the conversion of the premises allowed for the accommodation of some 2,000 people. He said his son Eamon had responsibility for the overall management and control of the premises and the hiring and supervision of staff.

Mr Butterly said his instructions to his son Eamon were that everything should come up to the required standards of Dublin Corporation. “As far as I was concerned they were the authority on everything,” he said.

Asked if he was concerned about the safety of people and about their safety in the event of the outbreak of fire, he replied: “At all times I was”.

When asked whether he realised that the running and managing of the premises and the safety of the patrons and the day to day business of the premises was a matter for him and not for the Corporation, Mr Butterly replied: “That may be…but my feeling is I should have been instructed by the authority what to do.”

Questioned as to which particular department of the Corporation should have instructed him he replied: “I don’t know. I relied on Dublin Corporation not necessarily the people. Surely to God the fire people knew the place was going to hold 2,000 people. I never saw fire people… well surely to God they should have come and seen us and said what to do. This or that. Have this or that or we will close you.”

When he was then asked if he thought they should come of their own accord or if he should ask them, Mr Butterly said he “had the biggest place in north county Dublin. It was up to them.”

“Is the situation, to put it short, that you sought no advice from anyone on fire prevention matters and relied entirely on the Dublin Corporation to correct you as the cases might require?” counsel asked. “Yes,” Mr Butterly replied.

When it was put to him that he had previously been asked if he had read the bylaws for places of public resort, Mr Butterly agreed this was the case. Asked if he knew there was a copy of those bylaws on the premises, he replied he did not.

Asked if he had exhibited a copy of the dance hall licence in the premises Mr Butterly said: “I don’t think so, no”.

When queried as to what special qualifications or experience he considered his son Eamon had for running and management of the facility Mr Butterly replied: “He did not need any special qualifications to run that business.”

After further questioning, he added: “He did not need any special qualification, all he needed was common sense and he had that.”

Asked if he was not personally doing or planning a conversion of Scott Food Limited, Mr Butterly said: “I consider myself as Scott Food limited”. Questioned as to who the other directors were at the time, Mr Butterly said his two sons, Eamon and Colm were directors.

In relation to the internal finishing of the building and asked whether he was involved in any decisions as to the nature of that finish, Mr Butterly said he was not.

Mr Justice Keane asked Mr Butterly specifically about the floor covering and the wall covering and anything in the nature of the suspended ceiling. He asked Mr Butterly if he had taken any decision or participated in any decision as to what finishes were used.

Mr Butterly said he had seen the samples of material shown in the office. Asked what samples, he said: “Different samples, going to go on the roof, carpet on the floor, walls, different types of paint and tiles to be used in the toilets…all these things, hundreds of things.”

Asked when he saw the sample of the carpet tile to be used on the wall he said: “They were altogether.”

“Eamon would say look at he stuff down there and see what you think. He would have his prices. I would look and say: ‘They look alright’. Colours is all I was looking at he knew.”

Mr Butterly was asked if he realised now that if he had read either of the bylaws for places of public resort contained in department of local government publications on fire prevention, published in 1967, that he would have known that he should have at least delegated the task of taking precautions in the event of fire to some named person or team of individuals and have trained them in what they should do in case of a fire emergency.

“I said before I did not read it and sofar as I was concerned I wasn’t told by anyone what to do,” he replied.

Asked if he was surprised when he saw the carpet tiles on the wall, Mr Butterly said he was not.

“I take it you took no steps to ascertain whether they were suitable from a fire risk?” counsel asked. “No, they looked well,” Mr Buterly replied.

Did you ask your son Eamon what precautions he had taken, what enquiries he had made?”

“No, I presume he took all precautions, every precaution that was necessary.”

Questioned about the practice of locking the padlocks on the exit doors for some hours during discos, Mr Butterly said he “knew nothing about it”.

“I wasn’t running the disco. I was only interested in the bar business,” he said.

Mr Butterly again emphasised that he knew “nothing about doors” or about the draping chains over the bars to simulate the appearance of them being locked.

Asked what his attitude would have been, if he’d known of these two practices, Mr Butterly said: “I would probably ask why it was and if I was given a reasonable answer I wouldn’t have objected.”

He said he was not consulted on the fitting of steel plates to the windows but said he had seen them broken many times and added: “I was very pleased to see it put on”.

Mr Butterly’s statement to gardaí, given in March 1981, was also read to the jury today.

In it, he stated that a preliminary notice of application for compensation for criminal injury to property owned by Scotts Food Limited for £1 million was filed on or about the February 20, 1981, by his solicitors.

This preliminary notice was in addition to the service by solicitors for the insurers of the building, of two such further preliminary notices on the 16 February 1981 and 19 February, 1981 respectively.

A teenage waitress was collecting glasses near the front of the Stardust stage on the night of the fire when she saw the ceiling start to “burn and collapse” just moments after she first noticed a “mass of flames”, an inquest has heard.

Pauline McConalogue, who was 17 at the time, said she’d never had a fire drill while working at the club and didn’t know where the fire exits were. She said she didn’t know “where to go or what to do”.

She said the DJ “asked the patrons not to panic but there was panic”.

In statements made at the time and read to the inquest on Friday, Ms McConalogue said: “At about 1.45am I was collecting glasses in the tiered seating area which was open that night when I looked to my right towards the closed off section and saw that the area was a complete mass of flames.

“The shutters or at least a portion of them, were fully open at this time because I could see into that area where the fire was.”

She said she went towards her left as she faced the stage and had “just got a short distance when the lights went out”.

In her original statement, Ms McConalogue, who had been working at the club for three months when the fire broke out, stated: “The place was a mass of flames and the smoke was terrible.”

"I saw the ceiling start to burn and collapse but that was on the side opposite where I was. We couldn’t see where we were going and I didn’t really know where the fire exits were. I had never had a fire drill while working there and I didn’t know where to go or what to do”.

Ms McConalogue said she didn’t know how she got out the door but thought “somebody pulled me out”. She said the next thing she remembers was lying on the ground outside the door. She was not injured but her clothing was burned and she was “overcome by fumes and in a state of shock”.

“I was completely black from smoke and my clothing was also black. I didn’t know how many of the people were being taken out the exit. I waited for a while to see if my sister Siobhan [who also worked at the club] and my friends got out okay."

In a further statement, Ms McConalogue said that at no time did she make any remark about persons putting "a match to the seats or did I hear anybody say anything to that effect”.

In a fifth statement, the young waitress said about three weeks before the fire she was at work at about 9.30pm with a number of other members of staff in the dispense bar.

She said a lot of people were smoking and she was also smoking when, short time later, she saw “what I thought to be smoke up around the control room”.

“ It was not very thick, and it looked like cigarette smoke,” Ms McConalogue said. “I didn’t get any smell from it. The lads got very concerned about the smoke and started to search around for the source. I saw [a man] with a torch going around and up towards the light control room. “

She said when the disco opened up at around 10pm the smoke seemed to have vanished.

The inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court resumes on Tuesday.