Stardust inquests to begin early next year

The late Christine Keegan, who lost two daughters, Mary and Martina, in the Stardust tragedy. Christine was pictured here with her daughter Antoinette

Inquests into the deaths of 48 people in the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981 are to begin early next year, it has been confirmed.

The venue will be Dublin Castle where some preliminary hearings are expected to be held in the coming months in preparation for the full sittings.

Senior coroner for Dublin, Dr Myra Cullinane, will be in charge of the proceedings which will be held in public although the likelihood that precautions will still have to be taken because of Covid-19 means attendances will be restricted.

A dedicated website developed by the Dublin Coroner’s Office with information on the inquests has gone live at www.stardustfireinquests.ie

Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan who worked with the families of the tragedy to campaign for the inquests welcomed the confirmation that arrangements were being finalised after fears that lockdown restrictions would delay proceedings indefinitely.

“I am also pleased to see that Dublin Castle has been confirmed as the location for the inquest,” she said.

“The Stardust Inquest will be the largest inquest in the history of the State and the families of those who died wanted a location that would be accessible and appropriate for such a significant undertaking.”

The Stardust fire happened during a Valentine’s Night disco in the Artane premises and as well as the 48 people who died, more than 200 were injured.

Brief inquests were held into the deaths at the time but were mainly concerned with establishing the medical cause of death of the victims.

Coroners’ courts have powers to investigate the wider circumstances that lead to deaths and the families for years asked for these to be utilised.

Their campaign was boosted by the Hillsborough families in the UK who fought a similar battle to have full, fresh inquests held into the deaths of their loved ones in the 1989 football stadium disaster.

A tribunal of inquiry held after the Stardust fire concluded the cause was “probable arson” while accepting there was no evidence to prove this.

This finding was wiped from official records in 2009 following a government appointed review but the families insisted that did not go far enough and that they wanted a new forum to properly investigate the cause.

The developments emerged just weeks after the death of Christine Keegan, a key figure in the campaign for justice throughout the 39 years since the fire which killed two of her daughters, Mary and Martina.

