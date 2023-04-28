Stardust fire victim could only be identified by his watch, inquest told

Michael Farrell’s family say they were ‘destroyed’ after his death as tributes also paid to other victims of 1981 tragedy

Families of the Stardust fire victims at the Garden of Remembrance earlier this week before they walked to the Rotunda Hospital, where the inquest into the tragedy is being held. Photo: Collins Photos — © Collins Photos

The Stardust inquest has heard how 26-year-old Michael Farrell, described by his sister as “the heart of our family”, could only be identified by his watch in the days following the tragedy.

A total of 48 people died when a fire broke out in the Stardust Ballroom in Artane, on Dublin’s northside, in the early hours of February 14, 1981.

The fourth day of the inquest took place today in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital, where families continued to give pen portraits detailing the lives of their loved ones the effect their loss has had on those left behind.

"All of those young, beautiful smiling people suspended in time for decades. Waiting for validation and answers. For justice and accountability. We want our loved ones to rest in peace with dignity. They all deserve that,” Michael's niece Angela Shepard, also told the Dublin District Coroner's Court inquest today.

Michael had attended the Valentine’s disco in the Stardust with his girlfriend of five years, Thelma Frazer, who also died in the fire.

In a pen portrait of Michael written by his sister Monica D’Arcy before her recent death, she described how in the aftermath of the fire: “We searched for days and eventually went back to the mortuary where I was taken into a room and shown a watch which I knew to be Michael’s. My beautiful brother, my best friend, the heart of our family identified by a watch.”

Michael Farrell

The portrait was read to the inquest today by Monica’s daughter, Lynn D’Arcy.

Monica said on the night of the Stardust fire, their younger brother Pat was taking part in a dance competition and Michael and Thelma went along to support him. She said she was also supposed to go but couldn’t get a babysitter.

She told how, before he went to the disco, Michael had asked her to get a Valentine’s card for him to give to Thelma and said the man behind the shop counter had teased her because the card had the word girlfriend on it.

“When relaying this story to Michael, I said ‘that’s the last Valentines card I’m ever getting you’. Over the years thinking of those words has had a propound impact on me and made me extremely upset.”

She said Pat stayed at the Stardust into the early hours of the morning searching for Michael and Thelma before finally making the journey home to tell their parents what had happened.

Monica said Michael loved “music, Bruce Lee and dancing”. He was also an avid pitch and putt player, winning lots of trophies which he displayed with great pride.

Michael adored his family and was very close to all of them, she said, especially their Mam. He would do anything for her and was “a brilliant son”.

At the age of 14 Michael started as a helper on the trucks with Allied bottlers and before long he was driving his own truck, which he loved. He was always very dapper and would often spend his wages on a new jacket or shirt or a bottle of his favourite aftershave, Old Spice.

Michael was “quietly confident” and “loyal” and was a popular person who loved to socialise.

David Flood

Monica told how her brother was seeing a “beautiful girl” called Thelma. She said Michael would always tell his family how much he loved Thelma and that he was going to marry her.

“He would say she was his soulmate. I hope Thelma knew this. I hope she knew how much she meant to Michael.”

Monica said she married very young, at 19, and Michael would call around to her house all the time. He was her best friend, she said. Her children all loved their uncle Michael and he loved them dearly in return.

She described how Michael and Thelma would often bring the children out for the day, taking them to Dublin Airport to look at the planes or on a trip to the countryside.

“He was great with the children and had great time for them,” Monica said. “He would have made a great father himself.”

Michael was a great thinker and would often write his thoughts down in his diaries, which the family still have. “We now know the importance of those words; his writing and memories of him are all we have left,” she said.

On the night of the Stardust tragedy, Monica said her mother came straight over to tell her there had been a fire and Michael was not home yet. She said her mother was extremely upset that Michael may have been injured and taken to hospital.

“Over the coming days myself, my husband, my brothers William and Pat and friends and searched everywhere we thought Michael could be. My parents thought he could be in shock wandering aimlessly about, they hoped.”

She said as the days rolled on and there was still no word they were left “terrified, anxious, broken”.

The family eventually went back to the mortuary where she was shown a watch which she knew to be Michael’s, confirming the family’s worst fears. Monica said it was another few days before Michael was formally identified by dental records.

She said the events of that night “destroyed” their family, knowing that their wonderful son, brother and kind-hearted, loveable uncle was gone. “Ripped from a safe place. Michael was never coming home.”

“We never got to see Michael or to say goodbye to him. They say time is a healer but for our family it’s not. This is still very real for us. It’s still very raw. We will never ever get over losing Michael.”

Another of Michael’s nieces, Monica’s daughter Angela Shepard, also addressed the inquest.

“I’d like to ask you just for a moment, imagine you never went home. What would your family’s reaction be?” said Angela.

“If they never saw you again, never spoke to you again, never held or hugged you again...what answers would you expect your family to get? What do you think your family would say?”

Michael Ffrench

Pointing to the collage in the Pillar Room of the 48 young people who died, Angela said: “All of those young, beautiful smiling people suspended in time for decades. Waiting for validation and answers. For justice and accountability. We want our loved ones to rest in peace with dignity. They all deserve that.”

In a separate portrait, Ciaran David Flood described his uncle, David Flood, as “a bit of a rocker” who was “mad into the Rolling Stones”.

He said this was reflected in Dave’s love for playing the guitar, his sense of style and the “Jagger swagger” that he had about him.

In a pen portrait delivered on behalf of Dave’s late parents, Paddy and Bernie, his brother Pat and the wider extended family, Ciaran said his uncle was a typical 18-year-old who was good humoured and sociable, and loved dancing and going to the disco.

He enjoyed going out for a drink and a game of darts, which he often played with his brother, his nephew said.

Dave worked in O’Neills shoes on Talbot Street, he loved his job and never missed a day of work, often joking that if he came into some money he would open his own shoe shop.

Ciaran said at the time of the Stardust fire, Dave was in a relationship and had “all of life’s possibilities ahead of him”. He had a few drinks with his friends before heading out.

“My Nanny always said she remembered him saying goodbye as he left.” Ciaran said his parents were also supposed to go to the Stardust that night but were fortunate enough to have “a bit of a falling out” that evening with the result that they didn’t go to the dance.

When the phone call came with word that the Stardust was on fire, “panic quickly set in”, he said, and his grandfather and father went looking for Dave.

Searching desperately, they went to the hospital to check if Dave had been taken there but they couldn’t find him. Another phone call came, this time asking for the family to come to the mortuary.

He said his grandfather, father and a neighbour went to the morgue. His relatives were so overcome with grief, Ciaran said, that the burden of identifying Dave’s body fell to their neighbour.

“The trauma of Dave’s death left an imprint on his family and those close to him. My Nanny and my Granda lost their youngest son, my Da lost his only brother,” he said.

“It also robbed Dave of the chance to go on to have his own family and the experience of being a father. The devastating way in which Dave died still has an enormous impact on his family.”

Ciaran said in the years following the fire, Dave’s memory was never far from their minds and every year on his anniversary the family went to his graveside and listened to stories about his uncle.

“I inherited Dave’s records and when I listen to them, I wish I’d gotten to know my uncle before his life was cut short. May he rest in peace,” said Ciaran.

A sister of one of the Stardust victims has described the “crushing grief” of having to twice follow behind her brother's coffin after a quarter of a century wait to have him formally identified.

Michael Ffrench’s sister, Caroline Tiernan, told the Stardust inquest that her family had waited over two decades to be told “for sure” that Michael had died that night. “For 25 years we waited – 25 whole years later we went through it all again,” she said.

Michael was one of five victims who was so badly burned his identity could not be determined at the time. He was subsequently identified through DNA testing.

Caroline, who spoke on behalf of her mother, brothers and sister, said Michael was the eldest of seven children and was “our leader, our protector and our friend”.

“He was our rock. He loved life and his family so much and we all loved him. He was a gentle giant who was loved and respected around our community by all he met,” she said. “He was taken in the prime of his life which devastated our whole family and community. He is loved and missed by us every single day.”

Caroline recalled many memories of Michael, like him putting his siblings on his crossbar and cycling to St Anne’s Park or bringing them to the adventure playground even though he was only a young kid himself.

Michael was the first to get a job in the family, training as an electrician and was very hardworking and generous with his small wages, she said.

“Michael’s dream was to make life a bit easier for my Mam, both emotionally and financially. He would dance around the kitchen with her to cheer her up,” Caroline added.

“We all looked up to him and went to him for advice and reassurance. He had good friends to whom he was very loyal and was popular in our neighbourhood with young and old.”

Michael was really into music and to this day, most of the best records in the family collection were bought by him, she said.

“Michael was the big brother we all looked up to. He had a way of making everything a little bit better. He thought of everyone before himself. He encouraged where needed, he thought where possible and he exuded love with every breath.”

Caroline said the memories from the night of the Stardust fire and the “chaotic devastation and helplessness” they lived through are still vivid in their memories.

“Not knowing, not truly believing the worst and wondering if we would get a phone call to say that he had been found alive.

"My father was told to go to the morgue, go to the hospital and he would arrive home just to be told to get back on a bus and go back to the morgue,’ she said.

“He was his son and he was not officially identified.”

She said the situation was like a never-ending nightmare.

“I remember my mother saying ‘my beautiful boy is gone and my heart is broke’. This led my mother to have a complete breakdown and saw our lives in turmoil once again when she spent a long period of time in hospital.”

Caroline told how the family endured a 25-year wait for Michael to be formally identified as one of those who died in the fire.

“You think that 25 years is enough time to heal. Time being the great healer. Well, let me tell you, we were not prepared for the crushing grief that hit following Michael’s coffin up to the altar for a second time,” she said.

“Michael was our eldest brother. He was a role model for me, my brothers and sister and his friends. We cherish the memories we have of him growing up.

"For him to be taken away from all of us who loved him has left a void in our hearts which will never be filled. We love you Michael and miss you every single day,” she added.