Stardust families gather at Croke Park as jury empanelled ahead of inquest

Croke Park, where 3,000 people were summonsed to select a jury of 15 for the Stardust inquest. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The families of those who died in the 1981 Stardust fire tragedy, gathered this morning to hold a walking vigil ahead of the historic inquests into the 48 deaths.

The jury is due to be put in place today at Croke Park ahead of the inquests.

The inquest, which will take around six months, will get underway next Tuesday at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

Antoinette Keegan, of the Stardust Victims’ Committee, walked around a kilometre this morning with former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird, his wife Claire and all the Stardust victims’ families. The walk proceeded down Clonliffe Road to Jones’s Road and then into the Hogan Suite at Croke Park.

The families held a banner and photographs of their loved ones before entering the home of the GAA.

Antoinette, a survivor of the blaze herself, lost her two sisters, Mary (19) and Martina (16), in the disaster. Her mother Christine was instrumental in the campaign before her July 2020 death.

Antoinette told Independent.ie ahead of the start of the inquest: “I wish I could chat to my mother today. She should be here, this is her legacy. All she wanted was answers to what happened her children.”

Antoinette was visibly moved along with other family members. The passage of time has not made today any easier. In the hours ahead of the jury being called, Antoinette said she had even worried this “day might not happen”.

“I know I’ve said it 100 times, but if this happened on the south side of Dublin, in an affluent area, then I don’t believe we would have waited all these years.

“It's a very emotional day. I just wish my mother was here to see it. She fought so hard for so long.”

This morning, 3,000 people were summonsed to Croke Park to select a jury of 15 for the inquest. There will be over 300 witnesses called during the six months.

Charlie Bird’s wife Claire said he had been “emotional” this morning as he began to realise how this may be the beginning of the end to the Stardust campaign, something which had occupied most of his journalistic career.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Claire said. “Charlie was with the families all the way. He covered the story for the majority of his career.

“Today is huge for all the families and for Charlie. He will be able to rest a little hopefully by the end of this because he’s worked for it for so long. And he always cared. Always. This issue is so, so important to him.”

As the families made their way into the Hogan Suite carrying photos of their loved ones, outside cars had beeped in support as they walked towards Croke Park, united in grief and solidarity – all seeking answers for what happened to their loved ones 42 years ago.

Lisa Lawlor, who was just one-and-a-half at the time, lost her mother Maureen (24) and father Francis (23) in the fire.

Ms Lawlor, from Swords in north Dublin, wrote a book, Stardust Baby, which told her perspective as a child who lost her family and to some respects her “future”, after Ireland’s worst ever fire.

This morning she walked with the other families as the sun shone on the dawn of a much hoped for aspiration for her – “closure”.

“The Stardust tragedy has affected my whole life,” said Ms Lawlor. “I had no parents to guide me when I was growing up. So, this has cast a shadow on my entire life.

“My three kids have also been affected by the tragedy too because they’ve never had grandparents.

“This has been such a weight for all the families to carry. It’s been so tough waiting for this for 42 years. We just want answers what happened to our families.”

Ms Lawlor said she can only rely on “second-hand” information about who her parents were, as she didn’t have siblings and there was no technology at that time to allow her to see and hear a personalised record. “There was no social media, no way of looking at them on videos online, nothing,” she said.

“They were gone that night and I’d never know them. It affected my entire life. I never had my parents during vital milestones in life. Their deaths were so final.”

A jury of 15 men and women is expected to be installed later today. However, this depends on those chosen fulfilling certain criteria to ensure they have no connection to the tragedy.

Dr Myra Cullinane told those being considered for jury duty this morning that the inquests were not yet underway and this process was “administration” to introduce 15 jury members.

Dr Cullinane explained that a number of people would also be put in reservation.

“I’m the presiding coroner for the upcoming Stardust inquests. The reason we are here (at Croke Park) is there is such a large number of us.

“We are not opening the inquests, it’s an administrative day to select the jury.”

Dr Cullinane said there would be a number of people participating in the inquests and it was up to the jury now to state if they knew or were connected to any of those people or indeed the Stardust in any way. This would determine if they are selected or not.

As well as the families, a number of legal representatives were present in the expansive room. These include the legal representatives of the former manager of the Stardust, Eamon Butterly, and for Dublin City Council.

Dr Cullinane has given time for those considered for the jury to examine a record of witnesses participating in the inquests.

“Do you know any of the families, witnesses, lawyers; do you think you have a connection to any of the persons listed in the document?” she asked potential jury members.

“You’re being asked if you have an interest of connection to the fire at the Stardust in February of 1981.”

Barrister Joe Brolly is on the legal team representing most of the families. There around 300 potential witnesses, including businesses, who could be called during the inquests.

Earlier, outside Croke Park, Gertrude Barrett, whose son, Michael, 17, was an assistant DJ at the Stardust on the night of the fire, told how she still grieved for him today and will do so for the rest of her life.

“Michael was the eldest of four children and he was six months into an apprenticeship as a plumber at Crumlin Hospital,” said Ms Barrett.

“Michael raised the alarm that night and he never made it.”

Ms Barrett said her grief had been compounded by the four-decade wait for inquests.

“If we had been allowed to follow the procedures in a democracy, I wouldn't be talking about this loss today. I would have been more able to get on with it.

“We’ve been on a hamster wheel of trauma and grief, year after year. We couldn’t move on.”

Clutching a photograph of her handsome young son, Ms Barrett told how Michael had been a young man for whom “Nothing was ever too much. Nowhere was ever too far for him to go.

“Michael was ready to take on the world.”