'Starchitect' Bannon gave himself threefold pay hike

The architectural firm owned by the country's leading 'starchitect' Dermot Bannon broke even last year after he and his wife Louise enjoyed an almost three-fold pay increase.

The architectural firm owned by the country's leading 'starchitect' Dermot Bannon broke even last year after he and his wife Louise enjoyed an almost three-fold pay increase.

New accounts show Dermot Bannon Architects Ltd last year broke even after recording a profit of €26,274 in 2016.

However, this was after pay, including pension contributions, to directors Dermot and Louise increased from €74,325 to €213,584. Their remuneration was made up of €176,660 in pay and pension contributions of €36,924.

Pay to the couple in 2016 totalled €65,004 along with pension payments of €9,321. Bannon's 'Room to Improve' show is one of the top rated shows on RTÉ.

The 11th and most recent series was the most successful to date with 722,000 viewers tuning in to see the episode featuring Daniel and Majella O'Donnell. Mr Bannon's Dublin-based practice employs eight staff including two in management.

The new accounts for the firm show that its staff costs, which includes directors' pay, last year increased from €329,114 to €503,558. During the year, the company's cash pile also increased more than three-fold rising from €42,593 to €129,703.

Established in 2008, Dermot Bannon Architects is based on the Seafront in Clontarf, Dublin.

Irish Independent