Standing tickets still available for Garth Brooks’ Irish gigs

With just three days to go before Garth Brooks takes to the stage for his history-making Croke Park shows, tickets are still available for his quintet of concerts.

When asked how many tickets are left, a spokesperson for Aiken Promotions said there was a “handful” on sale ahead of the country superstar much-awaited performance here.

On Ticketmaster, it notes there is “limited availability” for his tickets, which are priced at around €88 including booking fees.

However, it is expected to completely sell-out, with the singer taking to the stage on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

Last Friday saw Aiken Promotions releasing a limited number of standing tickets now that production details for the stage set-up have been finalised.

A small number of tickets are also on sale privately on websites like Adverts.ie and DoneDeal with many of them being offered at face value.

But the shortage of accommodation has proved to be the big issue for many ticket holders, who have had to fork out hundreds of euros a night to stay in hotels. Other attendees have opted to drive up and drive back home the same night of the gig in order to save themselves the cost of accommodation.

Construction on the bespoke stage at Croke Park, which is being made especially for the Irish concerts, is currently underway and Brooks has promised fans a spectacular show.

He is due to arrive into Ireland shortly.

“Anyone who has seen a Garth show will not have seen this set-up. I’ve not even seen it. I got to see drawings of it, blueprints of it and stuff like that so we are pretty excited,” he said.

He described the stage as being “long and going out into the crowd”.

“It will be elevated so that the people in the back can see. So this won’t be like (any other). This is going to be elevated a lot,” he said.

Speaking about the string of Irish gigs on his social media channel, Inside Studio G, he said no expense has been spared when it came to building the set which had been “extremely expensive” to make.

Among his family and friends to accompany him over here will be his wife Trisha Yearwood, who plans to celebrate her 58th birthday in Ireland on September 19, two days after the tour finishes.