Standing ovation as Joe Biden praises Irish partnership and says ‘I’m home’

Speaking in the Dáil ‘greatest honour of my career’, says US president

President Joe Biden looks up to heaven as he mentions his mother while addressing the Dáil in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Joe Biden with Senator Rebecca Moynihan and her daughter Margo in Leinster House on day three of the president’s visit to the island of Ireland. Photo: Tony Maxwell/PA

Joe Biden praised the “enduring partnership” between America and Ireland as he became the fourth US president to address the Dáil.

On the third day of his visit to the island, he said speaking in the Dáil was the “greatest honour of my career” and added that his only regret was his mother and grandfather were not alive to be there.

In a wide-ranging speech lasting 30 minutes, Mr Biden detailed his ancestral roots in Ireland and drew comparisons with America by insisting both countries believe “anything is possible” and there is “nothing beyond our capacity”.

He said the relationship between the countries was a “partnership for the ages”.

“The United States will be your closest partner, your most dependable partner and your most enthusiastic partner,” he said before adding that he will “continue to grow our enormous economic relationship”.

The president entered the Dáil chamber to a standing ovation and rapturous applause from TDs, senators and others.

After an address from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Mr Biden stood and raised his hands towards heaven and said: “Well, Mom, you said it would happen.”

He then asked for forgiveness for his attempt at speaking Irish as he said: “Tá mé sa bhaile – “I’m home.”

The president also apologised to Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan’s newly- born daughter Margo for forcing her to listen to a policy speech as she sat in the chamber with her mother.

Mr Biden went on to note he has a rugby ball in the Oval Office signed by the Irish team after they beat the All Blacks in 2016 – correcting a gaffe he made in Louth when he referred to the Black and Tans.

He said his great-grandfather and Barack Obama’s left Ireland around the same time and went on to become shoemakers in the US.

Mr Biden said it is a “bit of Irish malarkey” that both of their great-grandchildren went on to become US presidents.

He said he wanted to reflect on the strength of the relationship between Ireland and the US and said most Irish emigrants arrived in America with hope in their hearts and strength in their memories.

“Irish hearts helped kindle the torch of liberty” in the US, he said, and added that “blood from across this island was willingly given” to fight for US independence.

He noted that when President John F Kennedy spoke in the Dáil in 1963, he honoured the 150,000 Irish who fought for the North in the American Civil War.

He said he never met an American Irishman who does not hope to see Ireland at some time in their life.

He said the “journey of our ancestors expanded our imagination”.

Mr Biden told a story about campaigning in Colorado and visiting an old railway station that had plaques reading “No Irish allowed” on the walls.

He said his mother used to tell him “courage is the greatest virtue of all because without courage you can’t love with abandon”.

The president said that as nations, Ireland and the US have known hardship and division but also have had solace and sympathy

Mr Biden said Ireland and America have stood together against Russia’s aggressions in Ukraine.

He said Ireland has already been a voice for liberty because the country remembers the “terrible cost of war”.

The president also noted Ireland committed €170m in non-lethal aid to the Ukraine and had taken in 80,000 refugees from the war-ravaged country.

He said Ireland is working with the US and other states to hold Russia to account through significant sanctions.

Mr Biden also praised Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council.

He said Russian president Vladimir Putin thought he could break Nato and the EU. However, Putin was wrong and the two institutions are stronger than ever.

On Northern Ireland, he said there are hundreds of US corporations ready to invest in the region, but are cautious because the political institutions are not in place.

Mr Biden said “peace is precious” and still needs champions in the North because “political violence can never again be allowed to take hold in this island”.

He said the United Kingdom should be “working closer” with Ireland to ensure the Stormont institutions return and function properly.

Ireland draws a “disproportionate amount” of foreign direct investment from the US, said, and added that Ireland’s investment in America was the most significant of any country in the world.

“Together, Ireland and the United States are building together a future of economic dignity,” he said.

“One where rights of workers are respected and corporations pay their fair share.”