Stalker victim ‘bittersweet’ over new protection laws for harassment victims in light of attacks on women

A woman who was subjected to a terrifying stalker ordeal has described as “bittersweet” the introduction of new harassment protection laws in Ireland.

Una Ring said that while she was delighted the new legislation was being introduced, she was heartbroken it was against the background of tragic attacks on women over recent years.

“We are delighted we had the bill drafted because it will progress much more quickly now,” the Cork woman said.

Ms Ring was subjected to a terrifying ordeal after a former work colleague became obsessed with her and warned her he would break into her house and rape her.

Her stalker, James Steele (53), was jailed for five years last February after he was caught red-handed outside her home in a special surveillance operation mounted by Youghal gardaí.

“Only for the gardaí, there is a very, very high probability that I would not be here today. I am convinced of that,” Ms Ring said.

So impressive was the Garda operation to catch her stalker that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris personally travelled to Youghal to congratulate the officers involved.

“It (stalking) is such an invasive crime – it is absolutely ­terrifying,” she said. “Unless you go through it, it is very hard to comprehend just how invasive, exhausting and frightening it can be.”

The new legislation being championed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee will target all forms of stalking – from physical, telecommunications and even cyber shadowing.

Gardaí arrested Steele after a special surveillance operation had to be mounted around Ms Ring’s home.

Steele, of Reavilleen, Rosscarbery, Co Cork, later told detectives the only explanation he could offer for his actions was that he had become totally obsessed with his former work colleague.

Ms Ring was so terrified she considered getting her identification details tattooed onto her body so that if she was kidnapped and killed, it would assist gardaí.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court was told last year that Steele pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, attempted burglary with intent to rape, possession of articles with intent to cause a crime and two counts of criminal damage.

Sergeant John Sharkey told the court that gardaí spotted an individual arriving at the housing estate in the early hours of July 27.

Garda James Heffernan identified the defendant.

The man hid behind a parked vehicle and then began walking slowly towards the victim’s home.

The individual’s head was covered by a hat and hood.

Later, when searched, the individual was found to have a roll of duct tape, a length of orange rope, a medium-sized metal crowbar and a sex toy.

Subsequent Garda searches found that the defendant had also conducted an internet search in respect of chloroform.

Before sentencing, Steele apologised to the victim – and, in a Garda statement, he acknowledged that his actions must have left Ms Ring “mortified, scared and frightened”.

The court was told that Steele – who has a 1986 conviction in his native Australia for an indecent assault – deeply regretted the crime he had committed.

Ms Ring said both she and her family were left totally distraught by the campaign and existed in a constant state of fear until gardaí made their arrest.

Judge Ó Donnabháin warned that the victim had been put through a terrible ordeal and described Steele’s actions as “horrific”.

He imposed a seven-year prison sentence but agreed to suspend the final two years of it in light of Steele’s guilty plea and his cooperation with gardaí.

Judge Ó Donnabháin warned that the defendant must never again have any contact, direct or indirect, with the victim or her family.

Ms Ring said she was happy with the sentence but had been hoping for a maximum 14-year prison term even though she knew this was unlikely.

She said she would never forgive Steele for the trauma he had put her and her family through.

“Obviously I would have preferred a higher sentence – there is nothing high enough for what I went through,” she said.

“I am happy with it. I knew he was not going to get the full 14 years.

“I knew it was not going to be what I wanted.”

Ms Ring vowed that she would not allow Steele’s actions to ruin her life – and began campaigning for new anti-stalker laws alongside other female crime victims.