Stalker victim ‘bittersweet’ over new protection laws for harassment victims in light of attacks on women

Campaigner Una Ring&rsquo;s stalker was apprehended by gardaí outside her home Expand

Campaigner Una Ring&rsquo;s stalker was apprehended by gardaí outside her home

Ralph Riegel

A woman who was subjected to a terrifying stalker ordeal has described as “bittersweet” the introduction of new harassment protection laws in Ireland.

Una Ring said that while she was delighted the new legislation was being introduced, she was heartbroken it was against the background of tragic attacks on women over recent years.

