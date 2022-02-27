Stalford’s children prayed when told their dad had died

Laura Stalford (second left) walks behind the coffin of her husband DUP MLA Christopher Stalford during his funeral in Belfast yesterday. Picture by Peter Morrison/PA

The young children of Democratic Unionist MLA Christopher Stalford prayed when their mother told them their father had died last weekend, his funeral heard yesterday.

Mourners at the service at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church were told how the 39-year-old had died suddenly “despite the best efforts of two teams of paramedics” who were called to his home.

Mr Stalford’s wife Laura broke the news of his death to their children Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail last Sunday morning. “After Laura told the children what had happened, Cameron suggested that they pray and each of them did. Each child prayed out loud giving thanks to God for their dad’s life and thanks that he was now in heaven,” said Rev Marty Gray.

He paid tribute to Mr Stalford, describing him as a “humble, forgiving, loving and kind” man who always put his children ahead of his career.

Earlier, Mrs Stalford stood outside the church with Mr Stalford’s mother Karen as her husband’s coffin, draped in orange lilies, was carried inside and a piper played Abide with Me. Inside the hearse were wreaths spelling out ‘Daddy’, ‘Brother’, and ‘Son’ and a floral display from his wife with a note which read: “To my dearest husband and best friend, I will always love you.”

Two election posters showing a smiling Mr Stalford, the principal deputy speaker at the Northern Ireland Assembly, were tied to the railings outside.

DUP MLAs and MPs, including Paul Givan, Mervyn Storey, Ian Paisley and Gregory Campbell, and representatives from the UK and Dublin governments attended the funeral.

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and his Sinn Féin party colleagues John O’Dowd and Deirdre Hargey joined Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, Alliance leader Naomi Long, SDLP MP Claire Hanna, former DUP leader Peter Robinson, PSNI deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton, loyalist Jackie McDonald and the grand secretary of the Orange Order, Reverend Mervyn Gibson.

Mr Stalford and his wife Laura met when they were children and got together from the age of 16.

“He was her best friend and she was his, and they have been that way ever since,” said Reverend Gray.

The funeral heard how the couple were married by former DUP leader Ian Paisley.

“Reverend Paisley was in a meeting with Tony Blair the day he married them and left early because in his words, he had a special couple to marry.”

Rev Gray reminded the congregation that Mr Stalford had a childhood “marked by tragedy”, as his father died when Christopher was just seven years old.

But he also spoke of Mr Stalford’s deep love for his wife Laura, whom the future politician had a “wee thing for” even as a child.

Educated in Wellington College and Queen’s University, Mr Stalford was a “south Belfast boy through and through” and was “proud of his working-class upbringing”.

Mr Stalford “had so many ambitions for the future”, including in politics, he said.

“We grieve for the years ahead he will not see, and for the ambitions he cannot fulfil.

“Christopher’s death was very sudden but he was prepared for it. He was flawed like all the rest of us. He was a man aware of the reality of death.”

In a tribute, DUP MLA William Humphrey said Mr Stalford “probably developed his passion for politics in the pram” and recalled how he was “totally committed” to the DUP.

“He often told me, ‘I’m like a stick of rock. If you cut me in half, it’ll say DUP.’”

In 2016 the former Belfast councillor was elected to where he always wanted to be — at Stormont, where he was respected across the political divide.

Mr Humphrey said: “We are all devastated by his passing. He was unique, a true character. He had a huge intellect, a sharp mind and a great sense of humour. Our world is the poorer for Christopher’s passing,” adding that the DUP had lost a “most able and valued colleague”.

He said Stormont had “lost a brilliant parliamentarian” while “unionism has lost a great advocate, south Belfast an exceptional representative, and Northern Ireland a proud and visionary son”.

“However, our loss is nothing to the immense loss his family will feel today,” he said.

Afterwards, an emotional Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons carried Mr Stalford’s coffin along with MLA William Humphrey, as a piper played Amazing Grace.

He was buried at Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Cemetery, where his political hero Dr Paisley is also buried.