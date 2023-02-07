Stakeknife probe: Victims' families told by letter that there may never be prosecutions

Police team has been looking into activities of Freddie Scappaticci

RELATIVES of people killed, injured or tortured by the British Army agent known as Stakeknife have been warned the main suspect may never face prosecution.

In a letter to those who gave statements to a British police investigation team looking into the activities of Freddie Scappaticci, the North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) admits there may not be any prosecutions as a result of new UK legislation.

Under the proposed new law currently making its way their way through the UK Houses of Parliament, there would be no further prosecution of any Troubles-related offences prior to 1998.

The victim who received the letter told the Irish Independent: “I was shock when I received this letter today. Basically my case is unlikely to be considered for prosecution any time soon and unless a decision is taken to prosecute before this new Bill becomes law, then I will never see justice.

“This is an outrageous breach of my basic human rights. There is a warning in the letter too that the Bill may change and essentially halt all prosecutions and investigations regardless of when a decision is taken to prosecute.

“I am gutted. Scappaticci is going to get away with what he did to me, all in the interests of safeguarding the British establishment from further scrutiny.”

Scappaticci was deputy head of the IRA’s internal security unit, dubbed the Nutting Squad.

He also worked as an agent for the British Army’s Force Research Unit (FRU) for 20 years, raising serious questions about Britain’s secret war during the Troubles. Some of the victims of the Nutting Squad were agents of the RUC and other security force branches.

Up to 30 people were killed and branded as informers by the IRA during the time Scappaticci was working for the British, with a number of them later cleared of working as agents by republican investigators.

In the letter, seen the Irish Independent, the PPS says that its team, including an independent barrister, has been examining 1,000 files presented to it by the Operation Kenova team of British police officers headed up by retired chief constable Jon Boutcher.

“The files are complex and consist of 26 police investigation reports relating to numerous separate incidents, 15 of which involve murder,” the PPS correspondence reads.

“Other offences under consideration include conspiracy to murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in public office. The Kenova investigation has gather 1,000 statements and 12,000 documents/exhibits comprising more than a million pages. The resulting files are voluminous.”

The PPS says the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill does have a clause which would allow prosecutions to take place, but this may not be included in the final legislation. The Bill is opposed by the Irish Government and victims’ families on all sides of the conflict in the North.

The victim of Scappaticci, who was kidnapped and tortured by the west Belfast man in the 1990s, was told in the PPS correspondence: “As I am sure you will be aware, it is the intention of the UK Government to pass legislation which is currently being considered by Parliament and which could potentially impact on the prosecution of criminal offences related to the Northern Ireland Troubles.

“This Bill, if enacted as currently drafted would have the effect of preventing the continuation of any criminal investigation unless a prosecution has already begun in relation to that offence.

“Under Part Three of the Bill a prosecution would have been deemed to have begun at the point when a prosecutor makes a decision to prosecute suspect for that offence.

“In the event that no criminal prosecution has begun by the time that Part 3 of the Bill comes into force the matter would be passed to a new body to be known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.”

The PPS letter told the victim that his case was not included in a current batch of offences being examined by the office. Operation Kenova officers and PPS lawyers will meet again in early March to discuss all cases, the letter says.

“However I wish to reassure you that at this stage we consider that we are on course to take decisions as to the prosecutions in all of the cases submitted by Operation Kenova without their process being impacted by the Bill currently before Parliament,” the PPS letter states.

However there is the following warning: “The timescales for the Bill passing into law remain unclear although I wish to reassure you that we are keeping a close eye on its progress.

"We are also alive to the potential for further amendments to the Bill that may be relevant to the date at which police investigations are required to cease, or indeed by which prosecutions are to commence.”

Operation Kenova began seven years ago, with some victims claiming the investigation was taking too long, a claim denied by the British police officers behind it.

Allegations include that 15 murders went ahead despite the security forces knowing the deaths were being planned.