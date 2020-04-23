| 12.5°C Dublin
The staffing crisis in private nursing homes is escalating and the promised redeployment of workers from the HSE is not materialising, it was claimed today.
Nursing Homes Ireland, representing private homes, said a “huge crisis is now emerging and is likely to exacerbate arising from mass testing for Covid-19 being undertaken in nursing homes.”
A snapshot survey of private and voluntary nursing homes across the country, undertaken on Wednesday, said it was informed there are large numbers of nursing, care and other staff now unavailable due to Covid-19.
Nursing homes were informed of the following:
Asked if staff had been made available and redeployed by the HSE to support the staffing complement during Covid-19, 96pc of nursing homes (227 of 236 responses received) replied no. Some 4pc of nursing homes replied yes (nine).
Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said: “Many nursing homes are faced with a staffing crisis due to Covid19 and it is imperative they are enabled to meet this challenge. Our nursing homes are a vital element of the health service and the commitment to redeploy health staff needs to manifest.
“The challenge is likely to escalate as mass testing is undertaken within nursing homes across Ireland and the number of staff unavailable increases. In some instances, large numbers of nursing home staff are becoming unavailable and this is placing a huge strain upon nursing homes and the staff available to them.
“This is about care of our older people during a national health emergency. We simply cannot get this wrong.”
Online Editors
