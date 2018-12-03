Staff unpaid as fears rise over college's fate

Up to 28 staff at a language school have not been paid amid fears it has closed down.

The union representing some of the teachers at Grafton College in Portobello, Dublin appealed to the Department of Education to step in and "not to wash its hands of this" just weeks before Christmas.

Trade union Unite said 23 teachers have been left unpaid "amid reports the college has been liquidated and intends to re-open in another location in 2019".

It is believed another five administration staff have also been affected.

Efforts to contact the college yesterday were unsuccessful.

Grafton College has around 500 international students. It is understood they will be accommodated in other institutions under a student protection fund which is organised by English language colleges operating in Ireland.

Ron Hassey, Unite regional organiser, said: "Our members contacted me on Saturday morning to say they hadn't been paid for the last week. It appears the school has shut down and the owners and senior management are not responding to phone calls or emails."

He said he understood the students will be accommodated in other schools and said the department needs to create a teacher protection fund.

Asked about whether it will step in to help the teachers, a department spokesperson said it has published the Qualifications and Quality Assurance Bill "in order to empower Quality and Qualifications Ireland as a regulator of quality".

"Among other measures in the bill is the power to establish a new national Learner Protection Fund," they said

