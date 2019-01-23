Staff at a Lidl store in west Dublin were left shocked when three raiders smashed their way into the building late last night in a robbery attempt.

Staff in shock after armed raiders smash into Lidl store in robbery attempt

Three males, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, used a large axe and hammers to smash the doors of the Lidl outlet in Whitestown at 11pm.

They then made their way to the office and broke into that.

But when they found staff still on the premises they fled the shop empty handed.

The entrance and exit doors which were damaged during an attempted robbery at the Lidl in Whitestown, West Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

CCTV cameras captured images of a silver Ford Focus parked outside which was used as a getaway car. It had its number plates covered.

"The footage shows three young guys using what looks like a fireman's axe trying to break through the entrance door, but when they failed they smashed through the exit doors and ran to the office," said one staff member today.

"But when they get into the office they saw the staff there and ran back out again," they added.

The gang escaped empty handed and there were no reports of injuries but the staff on site were said to be shaken by the incident.

A clean-up operation was underway this morning and the broken glass panels could be seen taped-up within the door frames.

Gardai in Blanchardstown are investigating the attempted robbery.

