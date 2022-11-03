Stabbed Westmeath-based psychic Stefan Posschier 'expressed concerns for his welfare' to people in days before his murder

The chief suspect in the murder of Westmeath-based psychic Stefan Nivelles Posschier has not yet been interviewed by gardaí, but is expected to be arrested “sooner rather than later”.

Sources said Mr Posschier (65) may have been in fear of his killer due to his “erratic behaviour” in the days before his murder.

“He expressed concerns for his welfare to some people known to him,” a source said last night.

The suspect appeared in court this week in connection with unrelated charges.

At a brief hearing in Dublin on Tuesday, the man, who is in his 20s, was further remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison on the separate charges that relate to threats.

He was present for the adjourned hearing after being brought to the court from the west Dublin jail where has been held since first being remanded in custody on Wednesday of last week in relation to an outstanding bench warrant.

The suspect is expected to appear before another district court in Leinster via video link from prison in connection with the bench warrant.

An investigation is continuing into the murder of Belgian national Mr Posschier, whose body was found by gardaí on land near his home at Rattin, near Milltownpass, at 6pm, on October 25.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death and are working on the theory the suspect “snapped” after getting into a row with the victim.

Mr Posschier, who had been living in the area for about 20 years, also went by the stage name “Stefan De Guylian” when he was working as a medium, tarot-card reader, clairvoyant and shamanic healer. ​

Gardaí found the chief suspect hiding under a duvet as he cowered in the bedroom of a woman related to him.

He is suspected of having wrapped the victim’s remains in tarpaulin the day before and attempted to bury him in a garden on the property where the body was found.

The suspect is then believed to have fled the scene and travelled to visit a relative in the south-east of the country where he spoke to them about the killing before the alarm was raised.

He was later arrested in relation to the outstanding criminal matter and is now in custody.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Stefan Nivelles Posschier.”

