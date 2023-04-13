St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview lodges planning permission for mental health facility and 822 residential units

St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview has lodged planning permission for a new hospital building, providing mental health services and nine residential buildings.

The development includes 822 residential units, a mental health facility, a childcare facility, gym, café, retail space and community facilities.

The application was submitted by St Vincent's Hospital in Fairview, Dublin 3, for a ten-year planning permission.

The new hospital building will provide mental health services and have 73 beds.

According to planning documents, the new hospital buildings are needed to “replace the aging and unsuitable current hospital buildings as they are no longer fit for purpose”.

The proposed building heights range from two to 13 storeys and include 494 standard design apartments and 317 Build to Rent apartments, with a mix of 18 studio units, 387 one bed units, 349 two bed units and 57 three bed units.

St Vincent’s is working with developers, The Royalton Group, to design and construct the new hospital and residential buildings.

In order to fund the new hospital, the Board of St Vincent’s Fairview has agreed to provide a high quality residential development on undeveloped land, which includes a new public park.

“Supporting residential development being brought forward to fund the new hospital and to provide an appropriate utilisation of the overall landholding in St Vincent’s Hospital Fairview’s control,” said planning documents.

The development includes the partial demolition and change of use of the existing hospital building and protected structures on the site including Brooklawn, Richmond House, the Laundry building and Rose Cottage.

The proposal includes the demolition of the westernmost range of the hospital building, which includes St Teresa’s and the Freeman Wing, extensions to the south and north of the main hospital building, including the conservatory extension.

It also includes hospital buildings and outbuildings located to the north of the existing main hospital building, St Joseph’s Adolescent School, Crannog Day Hospital and extensions to the Old Laundry Building and Rose Cottage.

Access to the new hospital and associated grounds will be provided from Richmond Road and Convent Avenue and a separate vehicular access to the residential development is provided from Richmond Road.

The development includes a proposed pedestrian and cycle connections to Griffith Court and Grace Park Wood, and makes provision internally within the site for a potential future connection to Lomond Avenue and Inverness Road.

The application is open for submission until May 10, 2023.