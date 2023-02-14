| 6.1°C Dublin

St Valentine in Dublin: Romantics flock to city-centre church to pray at saint’s shrine

Marion Galue at the shrine to Saint Valentine in Dublin's Whitefriar Street Church. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Engaged couple Patrick Michael Lennon, of Meath, and Ilona Catharine Dorrepaal, from Dublin, who were blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare &amp; Leighlin, at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Whitefriar Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Expand
Orla Gavin, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Patrick Corcoran, from Tippperary, at yesterday's blessing of engaged couples ceremony at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Whitefriar Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Expand
Whitefriar Street's Carmelite Church. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
The shrine of St Valentine at Whitefriar Street Church, Dublin 2 Expand

In the wide, tiled entrance hallway of Whitefriar Street Church, a flurry of sweeping and mopping is under way, in preparation for one of the most special days of the year.

The church in Dublin’s city centre is not what you might consider a romantic hot spot but today it will be bustling with lovers, young and old – and some sadly in mourning for their own true love – who will come to lay a red rose at the shrine of Saint Valentine.

