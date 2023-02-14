St Valentine in Dublin: Romantics flock to city-centre church to pray at saint’s shrine

In the wide, tiled entrance hallway of Whitefriar Street Church, a flurry of sweeping and mopping is under way, in preparation for one of the most special days of the year.

The church in Dublin’s city centre is not what you might consider a romantic hot spot but today it will be bustling with lovers, young and old – and some sadly in mourning for their own true love – who will come to lay a red rose at the shrine of Saint Valentine.

Relics of the saint are located there. They include some of the remains of the patron saint of lovers.

Even a couple of marriage proposals are expected to take place, as couples pledge themselves to one another amid the candlelight of the countless votives that will be flickering there.

Expand Close The shrine of St Valentine at Whitefriar Street Church, Dublin 2 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The shrine of St Valentine at Whitefriar Street Church, Dublin 2

Whitefriar Street has also received inquiries from as far away as Indonesia, inquiring about the possibility of having a mass said on the day.

It has been three long years since the church has been able to accommodate the hordes of romantic devotees who come in pilgrimage to St Valentine’s relics on his special feast day – but now anticipation is mounting for their return, with around 2,000 people expected to attend over the course of the day.

It’s hard to put into words how special it is or how big the crowds that come

Many will come for the special masses that will be said, with a blessing of engagement and wedding rings. A mass from Whitefriar Street is also to be televised on RTÉ on the day.

Read More

Others will come to leave a classic Valentine’s Day love token of a long-stemmed red rose or a petition at the shrine, writing their own private intention, perhaps looking for romance or praying that their love may last.

Most will light a candle – with a sacristan on standby all day long to ensure that the milling crowds pass through in safety and unscathed.

Expand Close Engaged couple Patrick Michael Lennon, of Meath, and Ilona Catharine Dorrepaal, from Dublin, who were blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Whitefriar Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Engaged couple Patrick Michael Lennon, of Meath, and Ilona Catharine Dorrepaal, from Dublin, who were blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Whitefriar Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Saint Valentine lived in the third century, in what was a period of great turmoil and war in the Roman Empire. As part of his war effort, the Emperor Claudius II – known as Claudius the Cruel – forbade Roman soldiers from being married.

Saint Valentine defied the marriage ban by performing secret marriage ceremonies for couples who were in love – but paid the ultimate price for his efforts when he was executed on February 14 in the year 269.

Fr Simon Nolan, prior of Whitefriar Street Church, explained that the cherished relics came to be at Whitefriar after they were gifted by a grateful Pope Gregory XVI to renowned Irish preacher Fr John Spratt, a former prior of Whitefriar Street, who was noted for his relief work with Dublin’s poor.

There is power here when you pray

“After a preaching tour of the churches of Rome in 1835, Pope Gregory XVI presented Fr Spratt with the relics of Saint Valentine as a gift,” he said.

“The church at Whitefriar Street was newly built at the time and the gift of the relics was also a way the Pope could lend his support to the people of Dublin. There is powerful symbolism in the relics of St Valentine, which had been recovered from the Roman catacombs, coming to Ireland where the church was emerging from the underground with Catholic Emancipation in 1829.

“The relics were brought to Whitefriar Street Church in procession in 1836 and received by Archbishop [Daniel] Murray. The relics have remained at Whitefriar Street Church ever since,” he added.

Expand Close Whitefriar Street's Carmelite Church. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Whitefriar Street's Carmelite Church. Photo: Frank McGrath

Fr Nolan said this would be an extremely busy week at Whitefriar Street Church. “Some engaged couples will visit this week and receive blessings. As well as individuals, we will also welcome tour groups, school groups, scouting groups, and groups of university students,” he said.

The church will even have a number of visitors from abroad, as curious tourists come to see for themselves what St Valentine’s Day looks like at one of the true epicentres of the celebration – there are others, with relics of Saint Valentine also held in Rome, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Yesterday, Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin and president of Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service CLG, performed a special blessing of engaged couples at the shrine, highlighting Accord’s pre-marriage course.

The relics were brought to Whitefriar Street Church in 1836

As church sacristan Michael Conway and general manager Margaret Gallagher look ahead to their busiest day, they are in agreement that there is something very special about the annual February 14 influx of romantics.

“There’s a lovely atmosphere. It’s exhausting because you would be run off your feet but it is really beautiful,” said Mr Conway.

Expand Close Orla Gavin, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Patrick Corcoran, from Tippperary, at yesterday's blessing of engaged couples ceremony at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Whitefriar Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Orla Gavin, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Patrick Corcoran, from Tippperary, at yesterday's blessing of engaged couples ceremony at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Whitefriar Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

“It’s hard to put into words how special it is or how big the crowds that come. Still to this day, we never pushed it as a thing but I suppose social media has played its part in spreading the word.”

Many couples return year after year – until comes the time when one arrives alone. “They come to remember their loved one and that is very sad to see – it is lovely but very sad,” said Ms Gallagher.

At the shrine, Marion Galue, who is originally from Venezuela, has come to light a candle.

“I will come again on St Valentine’s Day,” she said, adding: “There is power here when you pray.”