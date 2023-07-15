St Swithin’s Day: When it rains, it pours… for 40 more days, legend says

Katie Dunne and Aislinn Molloy from Offaly, bracing the elements in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

If you are familiar with the St Swithin’s Day rhyme, then today may determine the rest of the summer’s weather.

Celebrated on July 15 every year, St Swithin’s Day is used by some as a way to tell how sunny summer is going to be.

As bishop of Winchester in Hampshire from 852 to 862, St Swithin requested that after his death, he was to be buried in the churchyard where passers-by could step over his grave. But his tomb was later moved inside the church on July 15, 971.

Shortly after St Swithin was moved, a huge storm hit, which people took as a sign that the saint was displeased because his wishes were forsaken.

Since then, legend has it that if it rains on St Swithin’s Day it will continue to rain for 40 consecutive days. But if it is sunny, the sun will shine for 40 days straight.

The saying that explains the legend is:

St Swithin’s Day if thou dost rain, For 40 days it will remain, St Swithin’s Day if thou be fair, For 40 days will rain na mair

Although this legend has enduring popularity, there has been no scientific proof to support that St Swithin’s Day is an indicator of summer weather.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the country as spells of heavy rain were to be expected, with the public urged to remember the weather can bring with it localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Heavy showers are forecast to continue throughout the weekend, with the unsettled weather continuing into next week.

Showers will potentially turn thundery in the south tonight, remaining wet and windy tomorrow morning.

Those patches of rain will gradually become more isolated later in the evening tomorrow, Met Éireann predicts.