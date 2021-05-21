St Patrick’s Mental Health Services supports call for investigation into treatment of Deirdre Morley 

St Patrick’s Mental Health Services where Deirdre Morley spent a period of time as a service user has supported the call for an "independent inclusive investigation” into her treatment.

The body released a statement this morning “expressing its heartfelt condolences to the family of Carla, Darragh and Conor McGinley on their unbearable loss.”

It said that “as was reported during the court proceedings, Ms Deirdre Morley spent a period of time as a service user of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

“Given the court verdict, St Patrick’s Mental Health Services supports the call for an independent inclusive investigation into Ms Morley’s treatment, and any other factors which may be pertinent to this tragic event.

“St Patrick’s Mental Health Services is committed to the provision of the highest quality mental healthcare, including adhering to the highest human rights and child protection principles.

“It is imperative that we identify what can be learnt from this tragic event.

"This includes fully and sensitively investigating if anything could have been done to prevent the deaths of three innocent children, and to help avoid any family in the future suffering a similar fate.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie. Support is also offered by Aware (1800 80 48 48) and Pieta House (1800 247 247).