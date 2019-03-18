THREE young people have died following a suspected stampede at a St Patrick's Day disco last night.

St Patrick's Day tragedy: Three teens killed in 'suspected crush' at disco, number of others injured

Three more people were hospitalised with serious injuries following the incident at a Co Tyrone hotel.

Two fatalities were confirmed last night, and police this morning issued a statement saying a third teenager has now tragically passed away.

The three teenagers who died were a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

ACC Mark Hamilton extends condolences to the families of the three teenagers who died at a St. Patrick’s Day event in Cookstown. A major junctions investigation is now underway. pic.twitter.com/PYJwmu3SJQ — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 18, 2019

"A major investigation is now underway, however preliminary information suggests a crush took place towards the front door," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Our investigation is at an early stage, and while the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene and initial enquiries indicate that a large group of young people were waiting to enter a disco.

The Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, in Northern Ireland where three young people have died at a party that was being hosted at the hotel on St Patrick's Day evening Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"We also have reports of some fighting after the incident commenced and at least one person has reported that they were assaulted."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said from his understanding, the event was not an underage disco so a "full investigation will be carried out as to why the young people were there".

Police at the entrance of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown Co. Tyrone in Northern Ireland Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Emergency services were called to the Greenvale Hotel on the Drum Road in Cookstown about 9.30pm. Five emergency crews, paramedics and doctors were dispatched to the scene.

A multi-agency response was launched involving the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact. They urged parents to talk to their children and encourage them to come forward to describe what happened.

Mr Hamilton also warned for people to avoid posting videos or photos of the incident online.

"Please share them with the PSNI," he said.

Shortly after the incident began, the PSNI requested parents to collect their children from a pre-arranged place, indicating that the event was likely to have been attended by a large number of young people of school age.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton last night said: "I can confirm there are two fatalities at this stage and a small number of other casualties.

"Parents were asked to collect children from family and friends reception at Glenavon Hotel. At this stage the cause of the incident is unknown however police have commenced a full investigation.

"While the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene," the senior police constable later added.

Emma Heatherington, whose two sons, aged 17 and 18, had been at the event, said she "felt sick" when she saw the police appeal.

"My two boys were there so I rang them, shaking, and thankfully got them both," she said. "They were on their way home at that stage.

"They say there was a huge crowd waiting to get into the venue and then a lot of commotion up near the front of the queue, then they said the emergency services arrived and they were all asked to leave.

"They came home very, very shaken with rumours that some people had died."

It is understood that casualties had to be resuscitated with defibrillators at the hotel after suffering crush injuries.

The NIAS said in a statement: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a number of calls from 21.30 on Sunday March 17 following reports of a number of people having sustained serious injuries at an incident in the Drum Road area of Cookstown.

"NIAS despatched two rapid response paramedics, two doctors and five emergency crews to the scene.

"Three patients have been taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment for various injuries and another to Craigavon Area Hospital.

"The incident, from a NIAS perspective, is now closed."

The Drum Road in Cookstown was closed off in the wake of the incident to facilitate the emergency response.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: "The St Patrick's event is now over, I would appeal to parents to contact their children, collect them immediately."

Local councillor Trevor Wilson said he had been phoned from the scene by a witness.

"There was a St Patrick's night event in the hotel and it was full of young people," he said. "There seems to have been a stampede, and a number of people have been badly injured. I know that the police are treating it as a major incident, and all the emergency services are on the scene . It's terrible news," the UUP councillor said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster was among those responding to last night's tragedy.

In a social media post, she said her thoughts and prayers were with everyone affected by the incident.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "Heartbreaking news coming from Cookstown tonight. A parents worst nightmare. My thoughts and prayers are with the families."

With additional reporting from PA

