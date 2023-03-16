St Patrick’s Day supermarket weekend opening hours for Tesco, Lidl, Dunnes, Aldi and Supervalu in Ireland

St Patrick’s weekend, one of the biggest festivals of the year, is upon us and many supermarkets have adjusted their opening hours for St Patrick’s Day on Friday as it is a bank holiday.

Independent.ie have compiled the opening hours of all the main supermarkets across Ireland this weekend to keep you informed.

Tesco

Most Tesco’s nationwide will transfer to their usual Sunday opening hours of 9am to 10pm on Friday but some stores, particularly, in central Dublin, may opt to close due to parades taking place. Those looking to shop in Tesco should check the opening hours on their store locator to ensure they are open.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores locations often operate to different opening hours but most stores are reverting to their Sunday/bank holiday hours which is from 9am to 8pm.

Lidl

Lidl stores across Ireland will all open from 9am to 9pm on Friday, which are their usual Sunday and bank holiday opening hours.

Aldi

Aldi stores across the country will also be open 9am to 9pm on St Patrick’s Day.

Supervalu

Supervalu, similar to Dunnes Stores, operate under individual opening hours, with some stores opening from 7am to 9pm and others 8am to 8pm. Customers are advised to use the Supervalu store locator on their website to check opening hours on Friday.