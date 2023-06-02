St Patrick was ‘caricatured too much down through the centuries’ – Archbishop of Armagh

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has said that people “caricatured” St Patrick “a little bit too much down through the centuries”.

Archbishop Eamon Martin was speaking at the launch of a new book titled The Spiritual Journey of St Patrick, which presents an argument for a re-evaluation and recognition of St Patrick’s spiritual legacy.

The book, published posthumously, is the work of the late Fr Aidan Larkin, a Columban missionary and former SDLP councillor and assembly member.

Fr Larkin, who was writing the book when he died in 2019, also worked as a legal adviser in Brussels to the Council of Ministers.

It was launched this week in Dalgan Park, Navan, Co Meath, home of the Columban Missionaries in Ireland by Archbishop Martin of Armagh.

In his book, Fr Larkin argued that St Patrick’s works are of such calibre that he should be counted among that select group of theologians who established the intellectual and doctrinal foundations of the Church – the Church Fathers.

In his address at the launch, Dr Martin said the book provides a much broader vision of St Patrick.

Archbishop Martin also described Patrick as “a saint for our times” in view of his experience of trafficking.

“He empathises with a whole host of people nowadays who are forcibly moved from their country, or indeed who are forced from their circumstances and have to leave home as refugees or migrants,” he said.

“A lot of the really good work that is going on in Ireland today to prevent trafficking is being done by our religious congregations who are highlighting this awful evil.

“Pope Francis described it as a scourge on the face of the earth. To think that Christians and people of faith may actually be turning a blind eye to trafficking which is happening in our own streets and in our own cities – that is something that I think St Patrick, if he was here today, would want to waken us up to.”

Also speaking at the launch, the regional director of the Columbans in Ireland, Fr Raymond Husband, quoted Fr Larkin’s words, he said: “My purpose in writing this book is not to resolve every problem Patrick’s writing poses.

“Instead, my aim is pastoral. I wish to evangelise. I wish to put myself at the service of God and of Patrick, who in Heaven prays continuously for his people here on earth.”

The book, published by Messenger Publications, reproduced St Patrick’s Letter to Coroticus and his Confession in their entirety.