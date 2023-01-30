| 5.9°C Dublin

St Brigid: Designers, singers and poets pay homage as first public holiday approaches

Events planned across globe to celebrate talent and creativity of Irish women

Stylist Roxanne Parker wears one of Jennifer Rothwell's St Brigid print pieces at the saint's monument in Kildare town

Bairbre Power

Celtic goddess, Christian matron saint, feminist, farmer and fifth-century female bishop – there is so much to learn about Saint Brigid.

Our national female patron saint has her feast day on Wednesday, February 1, and it is traditionally marked by making her cross, the Crosóg Bríde, from straw or rushes, which is believed to ward off evil, fire and hunger from the home where it is hung.

