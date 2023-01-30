St Brigid: Designers, singers and poets pay homage as first public holiday approaches

Celtic goddess, Christian matron saint, feminist, farmer and fifth-century female bishop – there is so much to learn about Saint Brigid.

Our national female patron saint has her feast day on Wednesday, February 1, and it is traditionally marked by making her cross, the Crosóg Bríde, from straw or rushes, which is believed to ward off evil, fire and hunger from the home where it is hung.

The successful campaign to have a new public holiday dedicated to Brigid has fixed a firm spotlight on the life of the Co Louth-born saint who, in addition to founding several monasteries, is associated with many healing miracles and holy wells around the country.

The Brigid 1500 programme of events delivered by Kildare County Council runs into 2024 and commemorates the life and legacy of St Brigid in the county where, according to tradition, she founded a monastery at Cill Dara, “church of the oak”.

Jennifer Rothwell's St Brigid print piece

Jennifer Rothwell's St Brigid print piece

On Wednesday, Lá Fhéile Bríde – the saint’s feast day – singer and poet Imelda May will perform an original word piece about Brigid in a concert at the Moat Theatre in Naas.

St Brigid’s Eve is famous for its own tradition of leaving a cloth or scarf outside to be blessed by the saint. Known as a ‘Bratóg Bríde’ in Irish folklore, it is said this special garment can then be used as a cure for headaches or sore throats.

This year there is a creative push to explore the many aspects of Ireland’s female patron saint.

My print is a homage of St Brigid who is rightly being honoured this year with her own national holiday

Eimear Quinn won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1996 with Brendan Graham’s composition, The Voice, and the long-time collaborators have written The Mouth of Winter, which Eimear will perform in Kildare Cathedral next Sunday, on the eve of the first ever public holiday commemorating Brigid.

Quinn says she has long been devoted to Brigid and has worked with the “extraordinary” Brigidine Sisters, who hold a dear place in her heart. “I follow their journey from a small house in the town, to the incredible Solas Bhríde Centre, where Brigid’s light burns bright.”

Fashion designer Jennifer Rothwell knows only too well the appeal of this Irish saint and has attracted immense international and local attention for her “wearable art” clothing and accessories using the St Brigid digital print she designed.

The print was inspired by the colours in Harry Clarke’s St Brigid stained-glass window at St Mary’s Church in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

“My print is a homage of St Brigid who is rightly being honoured this year with her own national holiday,” said Ms Rothwell.

Eimear Quinn

Eimear Quinn

In the print, Brigid holds a white-trimmed cross and a miniature representation of the monastery she founded.

The designer introduced a pink magnolia tree to represent spring and new life, while the gold metal work is a decorative extension of the gold used in Brigid’s robe in Harry Clarke’s stained-glass window.

Ms Rothwell’s designs will be used to illuminate buildings tomorrow on St Brigid’s Eve as part of the Herstory Light Show in Kildare, Galway and Roscommon.

Further afield, Ireland’s ambassador to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason, will wear one of the St Brigid pieces in Washington and the designer’s St Brigid scarves will be worn in Mumbai and Miami, by Anita Kelly and Sarah Kavanagh, the respective Irish consul generals in both cities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is marking St Brigid’s Day with a global programme of events celebrating the creativity and talent of Irish women. Events will take place in London, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Washington, Shanghai, Sydney and Wellington, and many other cities will showcase the transformative and empowering nature of women’s contribution to all spheres of life.