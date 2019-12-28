Spring in step for all at Leopardstown

Among revellers were RTÉ's Miriam O'Callaghan, who dazzled in a floral pink dress, and colleague Sean O'Rourke, golfer Shane Lowry, Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor and former minister Frances Fitzgerald.

Lowry, who's just enjoyed an amazing year on the fairways, wasn't as lucky on the track, however, as horse Theatre of War, owned by the Clara Jug Syndicate, came second in the Paddy Power 'Only 364 Days Till Christmas' race.

Leagan Gaeilge, ranked at 22/1, reigned supreme and would have delighted those who'd been savvy enough to place their bets on that surprising winner. British Open champion Lowry was in great form as he celebrated coming second, not a position he's accustomed to these days.

Leading trainer Jim Bolger and Champion National Hunt jockey Davy Russell yesterday revealed their annual celebrity hurling match, featuring Niall Quinn and Paul McGrath, had raised more than €1m for the Irish Cancer Society.

And Ms O'Callaghan, who attended the races with husband Steve, said she was "delighted" to be presenting a cheque to the charity, as she'd lost her sister Ann to cancer in 1995.

"She was only 33," Ms O'Callaghan said. "She had two little babies, so this charity is very close to my heart and any time I'm asked to help with anything to do with cancer charities, I'm there."

The 'Prime Time' presenter said she was enjoying a "great break", although she wasn't a huge racing fan.

"We won two and lost on two horses," she said. "Don't ask me the details, my husband did the betting. We had a lovely Christmas and I cooked for all my family in Dublin."

Top trainer Gordon Elliott celebrated a win with Roaring Bull in the main event of the day, The Paddy Power Steeplechase, with a €200,000 pot.

Meanwhile, as always, family and friendship was central to the day.

Sandra and Nick Hammond, from Cabinteely, Dublin were at the races with their son James (29) and his Texan fiancée Sylvalyn Simpson (27).

The Hammonds admitted the biggest win they could possibly hope for was for their son and his wife-to-be to return home to Dublin in the near future. "We'd love them to come home," Ms Hammond said. "So, fingers crossed, one day. "

Ms Simpson and Mr Hammond met at university in Texas and now the couple enjoy successful careers in the States - Mr Hammond working for Dell and Ms Simpson is a vet.

But the call of parenthood might just be enough to bring the couple home, Mr Hammond said.

"I've been in America eight or nine years and I love it," he said. "There's no sign of us coming back to Dublin but I know we'd like the free childcare here anyway, so who knows."

Rosalyn Moran, from Glasson in Co Westmeath who lives in London, was visiting home for Christmas and Leopardstown was the perfect opportunity to catch up with twin sister Catherine.

"I came back at the weekend," Rosalyn said. "It's great being home."

