Spreadsheets, Stetsons and stilettos – behind the scenes of life on tour as a Rose of Tralee

Some of this year’s 32 Irish and International Roses at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin. The Rose of Tralee will air on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd August, 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Picture Andres Poveda

The Roses of Tralee are entering their final stretch of a country-wide tour before arriving in Kerry this Friday.

All 32 Roses gathered at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin this morning with hosts Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

The next time they come face-to-face with the RTÉ presenters, it will be backstage in Tralee.

“Today is day five,” said Dublin Rose Bethany Cushing. "Everyone always says to enjoy every moment, because it really does go by so quickly and it’s true.”

Her fellow Leinster Rose Caoimhe Deering, this year’s Carlow Rose, said it has been a whirlwind few days on tour, though the pair revealed their secret to life on the road to Tralee – and to overcoming the “insane” process of packing – is a spreadsheet.

“I have a big spreadsheet – I have it on my phone, I have it printed out. I have everything labelled in my bag,” said Dublin Rose Bethany.

"A lot of previous Roses had informed us of the do’s and don’ts: have suit bags, have the outfits labelled and ready to go,” added Caoimhe. “The packing was intense. You send one suitcase straight to Tralee and one for the tour.”

Rose of Tralee - Meet the 2023 Roses!

Texas Rose Eden Kasprak confessed she had to wear her Stetson hat on the plane – today paired with her red dress – as she made her way from Austin to Ireland.

“Two suitcases, a carry-on... I wore my hat on the plane, my cowboy boots and my sparkly belt,” she laughed. “I got some weird looks but once I put the sash on people were like ‘oh, that makes sense!’”

Each Rose was given a list of around 24 outfits needed for their trip around the country, said New York Rose Sinéad Dowd.

She agreed that spreadsheets are the key to life as a Rose of Tralee: “We mapped everything out to stay organised. It was very exciting and it has been unreal seeing all the fashion from the girls – everyone has a different style that they put on things.”

“When you’re packing, it was so stressful,” said Boston and New England Rose Fiona Weir.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas meet this year’s 32 Irish and International Roses to launch the RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival 2023 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda

“You couldn’t imagine how you were going to fit all of these dresses and shoes into a bag but once you get here see the little girls’ reaction or the granny’s reaction, their face lights up. The welcome is amazing and so worth it – I’d do it again.”

Those arriving from the US and Canada said they have been totally taken aback by the reaction from the local communities they have visited so far on the tour.

"It brought us to tears. It was beautiful,” said Toronto Rose Erica Daly.

“It’s still sinking in a little bit, that so many people show up just to see us,” added Washington DC Rose Siobhán Spiak. “That’s a very surreal feeling.”

Arizona Rose Ashley Jackson, who grew up in Leixlip, Co Kildare said "the welcome from all the little girls” in each county has been a highlight of their tour so far. “We get to take pictures with little princesses all day,” she said.

After a quick rest in the courtyard of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, the Roses were whisked away – teas and coffees in hand – to make their way from the capital to Co Offaly.

Their next stop was a whiskey tasting in Tullamore Dew and then the Mid-Summer Rose Ball in the Birr County Arms.

The Rose Tour concludes on their arrival to Tralee this Friday, before they take to the stage on Monday and Tuesday – when the 2023 Rose of Tralee will be crowned.