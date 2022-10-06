Spotlight on energy security, supply and price at top Prague summit being attended by Taoiseach

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, speaks with Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala prior to a meeting at the prime ministers official residence, Kramar's Village, in Prague, Czech Republic. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has arrived in Prague today for a summit focused on how Europe keeps warm this winter.

The leaders of 44 countries will brainstorm ideas in the capital of the Czech Republic, in relation to energy security, supply and price.

The Taoiseach will raise the potential for Ireland to supply renewable wind energy further afield – with the benefits that has on future energy security and climate action.

He will also urge deeper European coordination, by such means as electricity interconnectors to France and Wales.

But Mr Martin will also be in the market for a few words with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on the margins of the European Political Community, a new forum inspired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Taoiseach, who told the Dáil this week that she was “adamant” that fresh elections will have to be held in Northern Ireland if there is no resolution of the Stormont impasse, will want to know how willing she is to compromise on the Northern Ireland Protocol. But a meeting between the pair is not officially on her tight agenda.

Conservative figures have made soothing noises in recent days, enraging the DUP – which still refuses to re-enter devolved government until the protocol is “scrapped,” in the words of former leader Edwin Poots.

Mr Martin’s position, however, is that the people’s verdict in the May elections – which made Sinn Féin the largest party for the first time – has yet to be vindicated, and this should be done by a return of the Assembly and Executive.

“The Taoiseach will have between three and four arranged bi-laterals with other leaders,” his spokesman said today, without confirming names.

But it is thought that the engagements pencilled in are with leaders of similar-sized countries in Eastern Europe.

But it is known he is anxious tomorrow, at an informal EU summit in the same city, for an exchange with President Macron of France and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, another key European ally.

Both are from Brexit borderline countries with similar trade issues to Ireland, although not as deeply affected.

The first European Political Community meeting today – which involves 44 leaders across Europe – is hosted by Czech PM Petr Fiala and EU Council President Charles Michel. It will be held in Prague Castle.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky will dial in via video conference, and there will also be contributions by Ms Truss, PM Jonas Store of Norway and PM Edi Rama of Albania.

All talks are being held in the context of solidarity with Ukraine, although the Taoiseach will not attend a “Peace & Security” to discuss ways to enhance security and stability in Europe.

Countries present will pledge to work together to end the war in Ukraine and to “impose” a return to the rules-based multilateral order.

Mr Martin’s arrival will be at Giants Gate of the castle, where he will be led along a red carpet to join his fellow leaders for a lunchtime plenary session in the Spanish Hall.

After a later family photo of leaders, he will hold his series of bi-laterals, followed by a working dinner.

The new forum includes UK, Turkey, Serbia, Switzerland, Norway, Ukraine and others, besides the EU 27.

Topics for discussion will be how to secure energy supply, tackle rising costs, and ensure a longer-term switch to renewable energy.

The Taoiseach will outline what Ireland is doing to support people through measures like the energy credits, fuel allowances and moves on energy taxes, as well as support for potential windfall taxes for energy companies.

He will also raise the potential for Ireland of renewable wind energy, and the benefits that has on future energy security and climate action.

He will speak on Energy, Climate & the Economy, alongside the Greek PM, President of Switzerland and the leaders of Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy, Norway, Serbia and Liechenstein.

