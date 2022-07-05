A sports news website have released a statement after RTÉ GAA pundit Ursula Jacob accused it of including “nasty, tasteless” comments about her in an article.

Benchwarmers recently published an article with the headline ‘Ursula Jacob Comes in for Hammering on The Sunday Game Panel.”

It included an embedded tweet and two Facebook comments, which the former Wexford camogie player described as nasty and personal.

Benchwarmers today posted an article with the headline ‘Ursula Jacob Fires Back at Online Trolls’, and in it said that all RTÉ pundits have come under heavy criticism on its website, whether they are male or female.

"While we probably shouldn’t be giving wind to their sail, people are interested in the commentary online as well as on the TV,” the article says.

"We apologise to Ursula or any of the pundits on RTE that we might have offended by reposting comments and opinions online that might have been negative to any of the RTE panel.”

Ms Jacob said she is well aware that having a public platform brings criticism, but comments like these are “nasty and personal”.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, she said: ”Enough is enough.

“Usually I never entertain and give keyboard warriors an ounce of time or thought but sometimes enough is enough and standing up for yourself is more important than constantly just putting up with nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards.

"Firstly, I am a proud female and proud Wexford woman, who just happens to have a Wexford accent too. Shock horror!

"I am and will always be forever proud of where I come from so I’m not going to start now or try changing my accent anytime soon.

"I’m well aware that being on a public platform you are always open to debate and discussion not everyone will always like you.

"I’ve also no problem with anyone disagreeing with any comments I make while working with RTE or on the Sunday Game, that’s part and parcel of the job.

"What I do have a problem with is an anonymous person/ people setting up a page trying to create headlines out of nothing, facilitating nasty personal attacks and one again targeting another female pundit or presenter.

"Have we seriously not just moved on with the times at all or are we still stuck in the past?

"I have always and will be proud of what I have achieved as a player but also know that I can back myself working as a pundit who is knowledgeable in both hurling and camogie.

"I’m not into tokenism or making up numbers. I am there because I have a voice and can give an informed and educated opinion.

"Lucky for me I am a strong woman who has a brilliant support network who always have my back and are super proud of me but I would seriously encourage anyone who thinks about writing something nasty, tasteless or personal about anyone on a social media platform to think before you type.

"At least I am brave enough to stand by my opinion on national TV whereas some faceless coward has to hide behind a keyboard to try promote nothing but pure nastiness and bullying.

“But as my wise mother has always said to me ‘if they’re talking about you, they must be worried about you!’

"Lastly, I’d like to thank the overwhelming number of people who have continued to support me, their positivity will always outside the few narrow-minded individuals.”