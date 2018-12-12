Sports star raped me in penthouse, accuser claims

A woman who claims a well-known sports star raped her alleges the attack happened in a Dublin penthouse suite, it has emerged.

Gardaí are investigating allegations by the woman, who is in her 20s, that she was beaten and raped by the sportsman, who is known to her, in the early hours of Monday.

The alleged victim, who had been on a night out in the city centre, has not yet given a formal statement to officers from Pearse Street garda station, who are investigating the complaint.

She told them in her initial complaint that the alleged rape happened between midnight and 2am on Monday.

The woman was seen at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the south Dublin woman had been enjoying a Christmas night out when she encountered the sports star in the city centre.

Officers were yesterday ready to trawl through CCTV from the area.

However, it is understood that this process cannot take place until the alleged victim makes a formal statement.

The sports star at the centre of the allegation has not been interviewed by gardaí and will not be spoken to by officers until a formal statement has been made.

Meanwhile, in a separate investigation, officers from Pearse Street garda station are also investigating an allegation that a serving garda "groped" a woman in a pub the Temple Bar area late on Monday night.

The officer, who is based in Co Limerick, was arrested for a public order offence in the aftermath of the incident.

The incident is now subject to a wider Garda investigation, but it is not being carried out by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman (Gsoc), who said that the matter had not been referred to them.

