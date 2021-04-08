Sports Minister Jack Chambers has called on the GAA to act swiftly and impose sanctions on teams found to have breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Chambers said revelations in the Irish Independent of Monaghan senior players allegedly training last month “will cause great anger to all those who have been adhering to the rules and have made great sacrifices”.

The minister said the alleged breach of the Covid-19 restrictions by Monaghan is “unacceptable” and added that it “undermines the public health messaging when our GAA stars and sports teams” appear to be breaking the rules.

My officials from the Department of Sport have been in touch with the GAA to re-emphasise that all breaches undermine the broader public health messaging.

The GAA will now be fully investigating this incident to establish the full facts,” the minister told the Irish Independent.

“Any breach needs to be fully investigated with appropriate sanctions for those who are found to have undermined the public health guidelines,” he added.

Mr Chambers said the GAA should also tell all county boards that teams must be fully compliant with public health measures until April 19 when the restrictions on sport will be eased on a phased basis.

