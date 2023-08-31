Sports Minister Catherine Martin and TD husband Francis Noel Duffy got free tickets to American football game

Minister Catherine Martin and Francis Noel Duffy at the Aviva stadium for the Notre Dame v Navy American football match

Sports Minister Catherine Martin has said she and her husband were given free tickets for the big American football game in Dublin last weekend.

The minister published an interim report last week from Mazars – the audit, tax and advisory firm that investigated RTÉ’s barter account and found tens of thousands of euro were spent on junkets, matches and concerts.

Ms Martin and Green Party TD Francis Noel Duffy were photographed at the Notre Dame v Navy match at the Aviva stadium and the pictures were posted on her social media.

The minister was initially un-able to say who paid for the tickets, as she was invited through her department.

“I was invited as a guest, as the minister for tourism and sport,” she said.

“I actually went to a function on the Friday night, and I spoke at that event, promoting tourism in Ireland, which I think is very important.

“That’s a part of the role, which I take very seriously. Then on the day itself, I had functions surrounding the game.”

However, following several queries from the Irish Independent as to who paid for the tickets, the department said they were complimentary.

“The minister attended this important tourist and sporting event in her capacity as tourism and sports minister, an offer she accepted from the organisers of the event,” a spokesperson said.

“The tickets were complimentary. A number of other ministers and elected representatives were in attendance, supporting a crucial event and occasion for sports, tourism and the economy in Ireland.”

The minister attended a send-off event for the Irish women’s football team heading to Australia for the Women’s World Cup, but did not travel with them.

Junior minister Thomas Byrne went with them instead.

Ms Martin said she was “delighted” to see US college football come to Ireland, as she had invited Notre Dame to come two years ago.

“In relation to the Notre Dame game, it’s something I was delighted to see happen, and we invested in it as a government,” she said.

“I met Notre Dame two years ago to encourage them to come here. We can see the absolute value and the spend that happened in our city – and not only in our city, as these are tourists who travelled all around the country.”