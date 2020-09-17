Sports fanatics will be crying into a Heino if rugby HQ Kiely's torn down

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly and thousands of other Irish rugby fanatics will be heartbroken to learn one of the game's iconic Dublin pubs may be torn down.

Plans have been lodged with Dublin City Council for the demolition of Kiely's of Donny- brook to make way for a seven- storey, 100-bed shared living development.

The pub, which closed two years ago, has long been associated with author Paul Howard's fictional character O'Carroll- Kelly and became the headquarters for Dublin's rugby brigade.

kitchenette

The planning application comes after Shane Whelan's Westridge Real Estate bought the property last year for more than €5m.

The 100 bedrooms will range from 18.2 to 27 square metres, and all will have a twin bed, bathroom and closet and most will have a kitchenette.

Architects Henry J Lyons have told the council "the project will sit in the heart of Donnybrook, where it will become a statement building".

The development will have communal kitchens on each floor and shared facilities including a large lounge, wet bar, co-working space and built-in banqueting seating.

It provides for a total of 428.3 square metres of communal kitchen, living and dining areas across seven floors.

The detailed plans show the shared accommodation proposal will breach the 16 metres maximum in building height allowed by the City Development Plan for the area.

However, An Bord Pleanála showed it is willing to contravene the plan regarding height when it gave planning permission for a 12-storey apartment block for Donnybrook.

The Westridge proposal also includes a cafe/restaurant at ground level.

The proposed operator of the living development, Common, has also put forward a raft of measures to deal with Covid-19.

Common already operates 47 shared accommodation developments housing 2,000 people in 22 cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

Planning consultants John Spain Associates said the site is "eminently suitable for shared accommodation as it is located within the centre of Donnybrook village".

Mr Spain said the 22-24 Donnybrook Road proposal would present a more affordable housing solution for graduates and young people struggling to buy a home or afford the increasing cost of rent in the city.

crisis

The report lodged with the plan states that, as a result, there is a requirement for the proposed development to contribute, albeit in a limited way, towards addressing the housing crisis.

It says the need for shared living accommodation still exists, notwithstanding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Making the case for the height of the building, John Spain Associates said it "is in line with government guidance and emerging trends for sustainable residential developments".

