Sport Ireland said it has not been informed of the "nature of details" of an external hacking of the FAI's computer servers.

Sport Ireland still in dark on 'nature of detail' in FAI hacking

There are also fears some recent housekeeping records have been compromised by the hack but nothing more is known about it at this time.

The FAI confirmed the hacking incident but did not address further questions on the details yesterday.

The association faces increasing pressure from TDs, including Fine Gael's Noel Rock, who says that people had approached him worried that children's data could have been accessed.

But it appears Sport Ireland may also be in the dark on the finer details of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Sport Ireland has not been informed of the nature or details of the external hacking of the FAI's computer servers."

Irish Independent