Sport Ireland says it has not rejected funding request for Women’s National League clubs

The head of Sport Ireland has said the organisation has not rejected a funding request for Women’s National League clubs.

The organisation is also currently assessing a “significant” number of other requests for funding from the FAI.

Independent.ie previously reported that clubs received official communication from the FAI which informs them that an application for €550,000 funding was rejected by Sport Ireland.

The organisation’s chief executive told the Dáil’s powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) it has asked the FAI on how this suggestion got into the “public domain”.

“We have not rejected the application, the application is under review in the context of a significant number of other initiatives that the FAI is seeking support around women in sport,” said Dr Úna May.

“We have asked the FAI to follow up and provide us with some information as to how that information made it into the public domain.”

She told Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster that Sport Ireland has not yet received this information from the FAI.

Dr May said there is a “significant” number of other requests for funding from the FAI.

“We have a significant number of different asks from the FAI which has resulted in taking some time to consider the full range of the asks.

“We are working very closely with our colleagues in the Department of Sport with a potential increase for funding for women in sport.”

The CEO said the Sport Ireland support for the national team is separate to that of the National League clubs.

Labour TD Alan Kelly also raised the role of the organisation and what say it has in State allocations of funding of sports facilities in soccer and football clubs around the country.

Dr May declined to comment on capital funding, saying it is “a matter for the Department.”

She said Sport Ireland’s role is not about facilities however Mr Kelly fired back: “That is your role. Your role is development.”

“You can’t develop anything without capital. So basically, some silo in the department says, ‘We’re going to develop this, that and the other’ and Sport Ireland say, ‘yeah, that’s grand.’”

He said there is “confusion” and “complete disconnect” and if the body had no opinion on where funding is allocated by the Department of Sport is “seriously, seriously worrying”.

Dr May added: “It isn’t for me to comment on how the government divides its funding models.

“We do see ourselves as having an important role around identifying and providing support around the capital fund.”

She said business cases from the FAI go directly to the Department of Sport and the Minister.