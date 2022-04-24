| 7.8°C Dublin

Spitfire crash at Irish airport leads to new safety warning

A restored Spitfire seen in 2015. Picture by John Dibbs/Christie's/PA Wire Expand

A restored Spitfire seen in 2015. Picture by John Dibbs/Christie's/PA Wire

Ciaran O'Neill

Owners of a rare vintage aircraft have been issued with a safety warning after a near-miss at a Northern Ireland airport last year.

Shortly after 8pm on August 21, 2021, a Supermarine Aircraft Spitfire Mk 26 landed at Newtownards Airport near Belfast.

