Spitfire crash at Irish airport leads to new safety warning

Owners of a rare vintage aircraft have been issued with a safety warning after a near-miss at a Northern Ireland airport last year.

Shortly after 8pm on August 21, 2021, a Supermarine Aircraft Spitfire Mk 26 landed at Newtownards Airport near Belfast.

However, just after touching down, the aircraft veered off to the right, causing the left wingtip, propeller, and part of the engine to scrape the runway.

The pilot, who was the only person on board the air plane, managed to keep it under control and bring the aircraft to a safe stop. The pilot was uninjured.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) examined the air plane in the wake of the incident.

The investigation found that a “failed weld” had caused part of the lower leg of the landing gear to rotate and affect the wheel alignment, which resulted in the plane veering off course.

The AAIB report said the “failed weld” had not been spotted after a previous “heavy landing” by the same aircraft.

As a result, owners of the aircraft have been issued with a warning about the “potential for hidden damage following a heavy landing”.

The Supermarine Aircraft Spitfire Mk 26 is a kit-built replica of the iconic planes which played such a key role for the Royal Air Force during World War II, giving it a critical edge over the German Luftwaffe.

The ground- breaking design of the original Spitfire meant the plane could be upgraded with new engines and armaments.

There are believed to be only 70 airworthy original Spitfires still in existence, with each being worth several million pounds.

To buy and construct a Supermarine Aircraft Spitfire Mk 26 is estimated to cost around £180,000. It was originally produced to 75pc scale but subsequent models have increased the scale of the fuselage and added a second seat.

According to the Light Aircraft Association (LAA), there are 15 Spitfire Mk 26 aircraft registered in the UK, with the oldest being 15 years old.

In relation to last year’s incident at Newtownards Airport, the AAIB report said the pilot had recently purchased the aircraft and conducted a “Permit to Fly revalidation check flight” on August 21 after various modifications had been made to the plane.

“The flight passed without incident and the pilot landed on Runway 21 at Newtownards Airport. The aircraft was slowing down on the runway centreline when it suddenly veered to the right.

“The pilot first applied left rudder and then full left brake but could not prevent the left wingtip, propeller and lower engine cowl scraping the runway. The aircraft came to rest off the runway with damage to both landing gear legs.” The report said that following the previous “heavy landing” involving the same aircraft in July 2017, both main gear legs were removed for inspection.

“This did not include an inspection of the weld that failed, as access is only possible if the gear leg is cut. The aircraft was reassembled and completed one flight in May 2018 before being sold to the current owner. The next flight was the accident flight.”

After a detailed examination of the Spitfire after the incident, the AAIB concluded: “A weld in the left landing gear leg failed during the landing, which allowed the left main wheel to rotate and the aircraft to veer to the right.

“Two landings prior to the accident flight, the aircraft landed heavily however, due to the design of the landing gear leg the subsequent inspection could not have detected any damage to the weld. Manufacturing variability could have resulted in poor weld penetration and therefore a reduction in strength.

“The LAA are reviewing the design of the undercarriage of the Mk 26 and have issued a warning to UK owners of the potential for hidden damage following a heavy landing.”