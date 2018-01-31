'Spiral of violence can only be described as evil' - priest tells mourners at Derek Coakley Hutch funeral

A priest told mourners at the funeral of gangland victim Derek Coakley Hutch that the "spiral of violence" in the capital "can only be described as evil".

Fr Michael Casey spoke to the congregation at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Sean McDermott Street, in Dublin's north inner city.

Hundreds gathered to mourn Derek Coakley Hutch (27) who was shot dead while he was sitting alone in a car last week. He was not regarded as a major player in the murderous hostilities.

Gardaí confirmed the man was shot at Bridgeview halting site in Ronanstown, west Dublin, at 3pm on Saturday, January 20. Two men, at least one believed to be a relative, were with Coakley Hutch just moments before the shooting and rushed back to the car when they heard gunshots.

Gardaí at Bridgeview halting site, Wheatfield. Photo: Tony Gavin

Neither of them were injured. The gunman is understood to have fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf, which was found burnt out nearby in Station Road Business Park.

A garda at the Bridgeview halting site where Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead

A local councillor described the community as being "in shock". "There has been a lot of shooting recently, three very recently, and this is absolutely horrendous," Councillor Francis Timmons, a non-party representative for the Clondalkin area, told Independent.ie.

Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneaux (27), Derek's friend, was since killed.

The dad-of-one was shot dead outside flats in the North Strand area last night. Fr Casey also acknowledged the family of Mr Molyneaux at the funeral mass and shared his sympathies with them.

Speaking at the funeral today, Fr Casey said; "We must not forget who we are." "We are children of light not of darkness. We are called to be peacemakers, not people of violence.

Patsy, left and Ross Hutch pictured at the funeral of of Derek Coakley Hutch this morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott Street. Picture: Collins Dublin.

"The shocking, barbaric, violent, cowardly act of the killing of Derek last Saturday week and the consequent havoc, pain, suffering and devastation that the family and indeed larger community must endure is wrong, pointless and without justification. "This reign of violence and total disrespect for human life carried out by people who have become soulless is frightening and leaves us all vulnerable.

"This spiral of violence, revenge, retaliation and the ensnarement of many in this web of what can only be described as evil has led to the destruction of the most precious gift - that of life itself and our call to be human. "Jesus shared in our humanity to show us how to live to the full. He taught the law of life is the law of love. "Derek’s mortal remains lay before us this morning, but his spirit is free because he was loved and loved. Those with hardened closed hearts have cut themselves of from life’s source, which is compassion, forgiveness, being reconciled. They have become living dead.

"They and their actions and the dark world they inhabit has no place in this sacred place nor indeed in this community. “Thou shall not kill” remains, “thou shall not kill”." He continued; "We are a people who celebrate life, and birth of new life, and love and gratitude for a long life lived well. As a wise person said to me, “No parent brings a child into this world to take the life of another person.” Meanwhile, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said today that the latest gangland attack in the capital is a “horrific and brutal murder”.

The minister told the Dáil: "There is no place for such activity in a civilised country." He condemned the killing "in the strongest possible terms". "The Garda have faced down such criminal treats in the past and will do so now and into the future."

Mr Flanagan said there is now a "very active criminal investigation" and "no stone will be left unturned in bringing those involved to justice".

