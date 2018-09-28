Spinach recalled from supermarkets following Listeria contamination

A range of fresh spinach products have been recalled from supermarkets in Ireland.

Included in the recalled items are bags of spinach leaves and mixed leaves containing spinach.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland made the decision following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in a batch of spinach leaves.

Retailers are advising customers to dispose of the packs.

The best before dates of the products being recalled range from 22-26 September and include Oaklands baby leaf spinach sold in Lidl, baby spinach leaves sold in Aldi, Dunnes Stores own brand spinach and McCormack Loose and Lively spinach leaves and mixed leaves, sold in Tesco and Supervalu.

Some spinach products distributed to caterers are also implicated.

Online Editors